Teachers of the year recognized by Opelika City Schools Board of Education

The Opelika City Schools teachers of the year were recognized Tuesday night at the OCS Board of Education meeting.

“I am honored to be able to lead such a great group of teachers and support y’all and what you do,” said Superintendent Mark Neighbors.

The teachers of the year include: Tanishya McTyre from Carver Primary, Amber Fulford from Jeter Primary, Meagan Gamble from Southview Primary, Kristen Massey from Northside Intermediate School, Lakisha Smith from West Forest Intermediate and Oneika Smith from Opelika High School.

Jessica Battle from Morris Avenue Intermediate was recognized as the OCS Elementary Teacher of the Year and Chad Cunningham from Opelika Middle School was recognized as the OCS Secondary Teacher of the Year.

These eight teachers were celebrated for their hard work and dedication and were presented with a silver platter award.

In other business the board:

Approved the increase in the state per mile travel reimbursement rate for the use of personal vehicles, which increased from .56 cents per mile to 58.5 cents per mile.

Approved the memorandum to declare the 2012 math textbook “Everyday Math” as surplus property.

Approved a bid from Mobile Fixture for a dishwasher and a three-door freezer for West Forest Intermediate School and a three-door freezer for Southview Primary School. The cost of the total bid is $67,815.97. Mobile Fixture is a company in Columbus, Ga. that OCS has done business with for about 10 years.