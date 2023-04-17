Teachers with Tallapoosa County Schools visited students and grieving families in area hospitals hours after a shooting broke out Saturday night at a teen's birthday party in downtown Dadeville.

Dadeville High seniors Philstavious Dowdell, 18, and Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, were among the four people who lost their lives. The others were Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, of Opelika and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, of Dadeville.

Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Raymond Porter said numerous teachers went out to the scene and to the hospitals for their students and to stand alongside grieving family members and friends.

“I think we sometimes forget about the relationships that teachers and staff develop with students. We are student’s extended family,” Porter said. “Education is not a job. Educators is who we are. We do this because we love children, and so there was absolutely no surprise to me that teachers and staff responded like they did because that is who they are.”

Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Raymond Porter said schools were in session on Monday to offer support for students and provide a sense of normalcy.

“I feel like when the world turns upside down, school helps right the world.” Porter said. “It’s where students feel safe. It’s where students interact with those people with their friends who love them, teachers and staff who love and support them. I wanted to give them some semblance of normalcy, and that’s why it was important that we start school today and stay in school.”

To further help the students, Porter said they’ve brought in counselors from other schools, opened their doors to clergy and have enhanced law enforcement presence. Porter added that the extra police presence is not there because of any threat of danger, but they are there to help parents and children feel safe and comfortable.

“We've lost family members. Our hearts are heavy for those families, for those who are injured. We are taking time to remember those who lost their lives,” he said.

Porter gives his thanks to the local agencies, medical partners, other school systems, superintendents and counselors that have shown support and have volunteered their time.

“It’s been a tremendous outpour of love, concern and that has been very uplifting for myself, the staff, the families and the students,” he said.

Porter continues to ask for prayers for the students, families, teachers and staff.

To help support the people of Dadeville The Community Foundation of East Alabama has set up a fund to collect donations to give to nonprofits that can help the victims and their families. To donate, visit cfeastalabama.org/caring-for-dadeville. Checks addressed to Community Foundation of East Alabama Caring for Dadeville Fund can also be mailed to P.O. Box 165 Opelika, AL 36803-0165.

All donations made to the Fund, minus credit card fees, will be distributed as grants to organizations that are addressing the needs of the victims and Dadeville community.

A candle lighting ceremony and prayer vigil will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Downtown Opelika.