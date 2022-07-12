Tee Time indoor golf experience is coming to Auburn-Opelika area

Auburn-Opelika residents have been waiting patiently for a new golf experience to play off a traditional course. The wait will finally be over on Aug. 4 with the opening of Tee Time Golf Studios.

The 18-hole indoor full-swing virtual golf experience will let users choose which famous course they want to play. Options will include the Pebble Beach course in California, St. Andrews in Scotland and many more.

Some course options are captured with radar technology that allows the course to be exactly how they are in person, all the way down to bush placements.

“It’s open to whoever wants to come in and play and even learn the game of golf. You don't have to have an instructor to figure out these machines,” said Bobby Reaves, owner of Tee Time Golf Studios.

Each screen will be 14 feet wide and equipped with a camera that tells players where the ball hits the clubface on each swing. The monitors will be overhead to accommodate people who are left and right-handed.

“The program that you could run on there will give you all the tangible data you could ever want to look at if you're really trying to work on your swing rather than just playing golf,” said Reaves.

The golf studio will open with two bays and expand to five once the equipment arrives. Guests will be asked to book a tee time on the phone before coming in to play.

Eighteen holes of golf on the screen will last from 45 minutes to an hour, compared to three hours on a traditional course. Players can rent golf clubs at Tee Time or bring their personal set.

Plans for the business include bringing in a PGA golf instructor Monday through Wednesday to teach lessons. “I want to get the younger generation more involved in golf,” said Reaves.

Tee Time Golf Studios will be located at the old Hanes outlet store in USA Town Center. The hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.