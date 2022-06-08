Teen from Auburn told his buddy to watch him catch a 6-pound bass, and he did; they won state

A two-man fishing team from Auburn High School won the Alabama BASS Nation High School State Championship last weekend.

The winners, Spencer Grooms and Hudson Galimore, are a part of the Auburn Anglers club, a community competitive bass fishing club.

The two 17-year-olds and rising seniors started fishing for the club four years ago as eighth-graders.

The two-day tournament allowed each team to reel in five fish total. Grooms' and Galimore’s fish totaled 34.77 pounds, about four pounds more than the second-place team.

With only 30 minutes left on the first day, the team caught a five-pound fish and finished the day with a weight of 17.63-pounds

Going into the second day, Spencer Grooms said he knew they had to repeat their weight on Day 1. Galimore asked his partner to show him a fishing technique, and Grooms said, “Watch, I’ll show you how to catch a 6-pounder."

On that cast, he caught a 6-pound bass.

“They were very surprised. They went into the tournament thinking they would only qualify to go to the national tournament,” said Adam Grooms, coach of Auburn Anglers and father of Spencer. “It was a huge accomplishment for those guys.”

The Alabama BASS Nation High School State Championship hosted 209 state two-angler teams who competed for a place in the national tournament at Lake Hartwell, South Carolina.

“We are feeling very pumped up for the national championship in August,” Galimore said. “The lake is set up just like our home lake, Lake Martin, and we should be able to figure out a good pattern to try and win.”

Another team from the Auburn Anglers, Will Brantley and Max Autrey, finished in 42nd place in the state tournament, also moving on to the BASS Nation national championship.

Alabama BASS Nation was started in 2005 by Auburn local Darrel High because of the growth in competitive bass fishing. “It’s one of the fastest-growing outdoor sports,” High said.

For teens interested in the sport, the Auburn Anglers is now a community-wide club open to students 8-12 grade. They are hosting an information meeting for new members at 4 p.m. on June 26. The location will be announced on their Facebook page.

The winning team wants to thank their coaches Adam Grooms and Blake Brantley and their boat captain, Brendon Holt. “It has truly been a blessing with what we have been able to accomplish,” Spencer Grooms said.

