A foundation that supports the life-saving efforts of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will hold a teen summit in Opelika on Saturday to support teens and young adults struggling with low self-confidence, financial problems, bullying and more.

The Dream Day Foundation will host the teen summit “Shine Bright Like A Diamond,” at Opelika High School from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday’s event is free and open to all middle, high school and college students and parents. Lunch will be provided, and there will be multiple giveaways.

“We want to empower the youth to become leaders and productive members of society. We want to give them the tools that they really need as they transition into adulthood and offer some solutions,” said Marion Sankey, the founder and executive director of the Dream Day Foundation.

Sankey said they want to bring together young men and women throughout Lee County to empower them.

“We want to be changemakers. We want them to walk away with those tools that they need to grow and transition, so they can be successful in their jobs, relationships with others and more,” she said. “We’re going to have an atmosphere that is very inclusive, supportive and engaging for all of our children.”

The theme “Shine Bright Like A Diamond” was chosen because the foundation wants the students to shine inside and out. They want to focus on intrapersonal growth and self-love, so the event will address any issues they may face. A total of 15 organizations have come together to make the summit possible.

Author Reginald Foreman and motivational speaker Monique Rogers will serve as keynote speakers.

Foreman, an at-risk specialist, designer and inventor, will speak about how he turned his life around. He teaches students it’s okay to fall, but you have to get back up and keep moving forward.

Rogers, president and CEO of H&S Commercial and Industrial Supply in Mobile, will share her story about how that did not let becoming a mother at age 15 keep her from being successful in life. Sankey said many people have children at an early age, but it doesn’t mean they can’t continue to grow.

The breakout sessions will be based on age group and gender by the relevance of the topic. There will be team-building exercises, a session about college life and finance and a session about bullying and social media exposure.

A session for parents will also be included. They can be equipped with tools on how to help their children through certain issues.

Registration is required. As of Wednesday afternoon, about 200 people have registered for the summit. Contact Sankey at 334-663-6638 for more information.