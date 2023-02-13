This Valentine’s Day, Tenth St. Nutrition in downtown Opelika is honoring Amore Wiggins, a young girl whose remains were found in Opelika in 2012. Before Wiggins was identified in January, she was known during the investigation as Opelika Baby Jane Doe.

Starting on Sunday, Tenth St. Nutrition began the “Amore means Love” Benefit, in which a percentage of all proceeds will be donated to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Fund, in Wiggins’ honor.

Mallory Jenkins, owner of Tenth St. Nutrition, and her mother Dana Sides wanted to find a way to help Wiggins, her family or others who have suffered in similar ways.

After speaking with the Opelika Police Department, Jenkins said she was advised to make the donation to NCMEC. This organization got involved in the Opelika Jane Doe case shortly after Wiggins was found and created a facial reconstruction and 3D image in hopes that someone would be able to identify her.

“As a reflection of Valentine’s Day and with love in the air, we decided this would be a great opportunity to support Amore and spread the love,” Jenkins said. “Our community always comes together especially when it involves our children, so we wanted to remember what “Amore” means and honor her by having a benefit to help support efforts to find and support other missing and exploited children.”

Jenkins said February was the perfect month to honor Wiggins because her name means love. Tenth St. Nutrition also created a new drink flavor called Amore, which is a tropical fruit flavor with rainbow candy. Jenkins plans to keep it on the menu permanently.

Tuesday was originally going to be the last day to collect funds to donate to NCMEC, but Jenkins said she’s going to continue the “Amore means Love” Benefit until the end of the week.

Tenth St. Nutrition is located on 309 South Tenth Street in Opelika and will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Jenkins, 26, was born and raised in Opelika and remembers hearing about the Opelika Jane Doe case in 2012 when she was just in middle school.

“Being young I wasn’t able to get deep into it or really understand what was happening, but it resurfaced now that I’m in my 20s what it was and how serious it was,” she said.

Jenkins continued to follow the story throughout the years and said she felt thankful when law enforcement officers were finally able to identify Wiggins. As a mother of a three-year-old girl, Jenkins said she can’t imagine how the situation in this case could have happened.

“She deserves to have a name and to be found and she deserves justice,” Jenkins said.

Since the “Amore means Love” Benefit began, Jenkins said the community has come out to show support for Wiggins. There have also been several customers who hadn’t heard Wiggins’ story, and Jenkins said it “set a fire” in her to spread the word even more.

“Opelika is such a tight community. If you were to ask me, I would say we’re full of love and everybody is here to support one another. I think that Amore, her name speaks for itself. I think she’s brought everybody together to love and find justice for her,” Jenkins said. “I feel like she has a family here in this community outside of her own family.”

After Wiggins was identified, with the help of a forensic DNA company, Othram Inc., her biological father Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. was arrested and charged with felony murder and his wife Ruth Vickerstaff was arrested and charged with failure to report a missing child.

Wiggins’ biological mother Sherry Wiggins lost custody of her daughter to the Vickerstaff couple in a Virginia court in 2009, but she has been paying child support for the past 13 years never knowing her daughter had been killed.

Sherry Wiggins said she has plans to arrange a memorial service in Opelika for everyone who loves Amore and plans to have a burial service in Virginia afterwards.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.