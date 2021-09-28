Teslas, hybrids hope to electrify Auburn at meetup on Wednesday

Teslas and other electric and hybrid vehicles are set to line a downtown Auburn parking lot Wednesday evening as a state nonprofit aims to raise understanding of electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week.
The Auburn Drive Electric Week EVent hosted by the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition is scheduled for Wednesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at 108 E. Samford Ave. and is open to electric vehicle owners and those seeking to learn more about the industry.
“We anticipate a dozen or more electric vehicles for that short period on a Wednesday night,” said Mark Bentley, executive director of the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition.
Alabama’s electric vehicle infrastructure is among the lowest of all states at 46 out of 50 according to a recent report by used vehicle marketplace Bumper, but the coalition is hoping to influence change through similar local meetups. Auburn is the second location in a three-event series the coalition has organized for National Drive Electric Week, with the first held in Huntsville last Saturday and a third to take place in Birmingham on Oct. 2.
“We have been working with Auburn (University’s) Office of Sustainability, and they have been phenomenal to help put this together,” Bentley said.
Mike Kensler, director of the Office of Sustainability, said he has interests in a greater energy-efficient campus as electric vehicles become more affordable and accessible.
“We’ve known about events like this around the state and what (Bentley) has been working on with the Clean Fuels Coalition, and so we felt like it was past time for us to do this here,” Kensler said.
The university added hybrid electric buses to its Tiger Transit bus fleet beginning over the summer, but Kensler said he’d like to see other campus vehicles like the utility trucks used by the university’s facilities management office electrified as well.
“There are colleges around the country that have had these for quite a while, so I think that’s a likelihood for the future as well,” he said. “We’re going to be starting conversations in earnest next spring to kind of lay out a timetable.”
The coalition’s series of events comes after Gov. Kay Ivey awarded a $4.1 million grant in June that will install new charging stations in seven counties throughout the state. Lee County is not among them, as the grant is focused on the I-20 corridor, but Bentley said there is discussion of increasing charging station availability on routes to Auburn like U.S. 280 and I-85. He said this could be especially convenient for electric vehicle owners driving to the Plains for football game days.
“We’re actually working with Alexander City in areas about halfway in between (Auburn and Birmingham) by Lake Martin because people want to stop, and frankly, not go to the game then have to go over to the Auburn Mall and charge to come back home,” he said.
In Auburn, there are currently charging stations at Walmart on South College Street, a row of Tesla Superchargers at the Auburn Mall and Tesla Destination Chargers at the tru by Hilton hotel south of I-85. Auburn University also has a limited number of charging stations available for college students and faculty. Bentley said the mall’s Tesla Superchargers are due for an upgrade, but he was not aware of when Tesla is seeking to replace them as the company does not disclose this information.
Bentley said the benefit of meetups like those the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition has organized are that they’re driven by existing electric vehicle owners sharing their passion for their cars rather than driven by sales pitches.
“The consumers like to talk to owners because they are not selling them a thing — the thing is educating them,” Bentley said. “We’ve found over the years that that works really well, and that’s what we hope to do (Wednesday).”
Kensler also said he feels personal experience over marketing is key to growing local understanding of electric vehicles.
“It’s owners talking about their driving experience with their vehicles, so it gives people a chance to not just hear from a dealer, but from people who have the actual experience of driving their car,” he said. “We’re going to look back in 10 years’ time in shock of how the world has changed in terms of the dominance of electric vehicles.”
Those interested in attending the Auburn Drive Electric Week EVent may register on the event page on National Drive Electric Week’s website, which may also be found by visiting the website and inputting an Auburn area ZIP code. Registration is free, and participants are eligible to win a Level 2 charging station or a $250 Visa gift card, according to the site.