Teslas, hybrids hope to electrify Auburn at meetup on Wednesday

“We’ve known about events like this around the state and what (Bentley) has been working on with the Clean Fuels Coalition, and so we felt like it was past time for us to do this here,” Kensler said.

The university added hybrid electric buses to its Tiger Transit bus fleet beginning over the summer, but Kensler said he’d like to see other campus vehicles like the utility trucks used by the university’s facilities management office electrified as well.

“There are colleges around the country that have had these for quite a while, so I think that’s a likelihood for the future as well,” he said. “We’re going to be starting conversations in earnest next spring to kind of lay out a timetable.”

The coalition’s series of events comes after Gov. Kay Ivey awarded a $4.1 million grant in June that will install new charging stations in seven counties throughout the state. Lee County is not among them, as the grant is focused on the I-20 corridor, but Bentley said there is discussion of increasing charging station availability on routes to Auburn like U.S. 280 and I-85. He said this could be especially convenient for electric vehicle owners driving to the Plains for football game days.