Testing backlog adds more COVID-19 cases in east Alabama

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in east Alabama was slightly higher Tuesday than previous days due to a backlog of more than 2,000 positive PCR tests.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a combined total of 124 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. The department reported 51 new cases in the region from Sunday-Monday.

ADPH said it processed a backlog of 2,114 positive PCR tests and the cases are being classified as confirmed cases reported on Wednesday even though the tests were performed since May 2020.

Of the 124 new COVID-19 cases, two were from Chambers County, 44 from Lee County, 49 from Macon County, 12 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH data.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Wednesday:

Chambers County – 1,702 confirmed, 1,721 probable, 3,423 combined

Lee County – 8,402 confirmed, 6,619 probable, 15,021 combined

Macon County – 1,161 confirmed, 311 probable, 1,472 combined

Russell County – 3,144 confirmed, 920 probable, 4,064 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,681 confirmed, 932 probable, 3,613 combined

