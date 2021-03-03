Testing backlog adds more COVID-19 cases in east Alabama

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in east Alabama was slightly higher Tuesday than previous days due to a backlog of more than 2,000 positive PCR tests.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a combined total of 124 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. The department reported 51 new cases in the region from Sunday-Monday.
ADPH said it processed a backlog of 2,114 positive PCR tests and the cases are being classified as confirmed cases reported on Wednesday even though the tests were performed since May 2020.
Of the 124 new COVID-19 cases, two were from Chambers County, 44 from Lee County, 49 from Macon County, 12 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH data.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Wednesday:
- Chambers County – 1,702 confirmed, 1,721 probable, 3,423 combined
- Lee County – 8,402 confirmed, 6,619 probable, 15,021 combined
- Macon County – 1,161 confirmed, 311 probable, 1,472 combined
- Russell County – 3,144 confirmed, 920 probable, 4,064 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,681 confirmed, 932 probable, 3,613 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Wednesday:
- Chambers County — 6
- Lee County — 23
- Macon County — 6
- Russell County — 8
- Tallapoosa County — 11
ADPH reported 2,733 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Wednesday, including 2,352 confirmed cases and 381 probable cases. There were 389,772 confirmed cases and 107,382 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 497,154 cases on Wednesday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Wednesday, there have been 7,872 confirmed deaths and 2,157 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 7,872 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 71 are from Chambers County, 97 from Lee County, 33 from Macon County, 23 from Russell County and 126 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,157 probable deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 58 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.