Texas couple to reopen Good Ol’ Boys with live music and old crew

Dan and Gwen Adams got their first taste of Auburn in the ‘90s when Dan’s band would place at local venues like the late Supper Club. After living in Texas for years and coming to enjoy the outdoor music venues that Austin and its suburbs had to offer, the couple came back to Auburn and decided to bring what they had loved to the Southern food icon of Good Ol’ Boys.

“When we moved to Texas, they had places with outdoor stages, playgrounds, and you could bring the dogs and the family and the whole community would gather in the evenings for the music. It was just a whole different way of doing life, and we really loved it,” Gwen said. “I wanted to try to bring that feel for a venue out here.”

After moving back to the Southeast and seeing an ad for a restaurant in the countryside outside of Auburn surrounded by seven acres of cattle, Gwen said she thought it would be the perfect fit for the couple’s new venture.

When she spoke to the previous owners, Jenny and Jeremy Woolward, who closed the restaurant in July 2020 because of the pandemic, Gwen said it was important to them for Good Ol’ Boys to retain its spirit as a traditional family restaurant — something Gwen wanted all along.