Texas couple to reopen Good Ol’ Boys with live music and old crew

Dan and Gwen Adams got their first taste of Auburn in the ‘90s when Dan’s band would place at local venues like the late Supper Club. After living in Texas for years and coming to enjoy the outdoor music venues that Austin and its suburbs had to offer, the couple came back to Auburn and decided to bring what they had loved to the Southern food icon of Good Ol’ Boys.
“When we moved to Texas, they had places with outdoor stages, playgrounds, and you could bring the dogs and the family and the whole community would gather in the evenings for the music. It was just a whole different way of doing life, and we really loved it,” Gwen said. “I wanted to try to bring that feel for a venue out here.”
After moving back to the Southeast and seeing an ad for a restaurant in the countryside outside of Auburn surrounded by seven acres of cattle, Gwen said she thought it would be the perfect fit for the couple’s new venture.
When she spoke to the previous owners, Jenny and Jeremy Woolward, who closed the restaurant in July 2020 because of the pandemic, Gwen said it was important to them for Good Ol’ Boys to retain its spirit as a traditional family restaurant — something Gwen wanted all along.
“They decided it was time to pass the torch, but it was really important to [Jenny] that whoever came on kept it Good Ol’ Boys and continued that family tradition. She didn’t want to sell it to someone that would turn it into a chain or anything like that,” Gwen said. “The restaurant industry tends to create family if you’re in a good spot, and that’s what I see here at Good Ol’ Boys, too. They really are family.”
Gwen said she and Dan plan on keeping much of what made the restaurant special in place for its new iteration, including live bluegrass nights, the wagon wheel salad bar, the horse rockers in the lobby for kids to play on and the original staff.
Stephen Hambry, who started working at Good Ol’ Boys years ago as a busboy when it was still owned by its founder, was hired by the Adams family to renovate the restaurant and work as its kitchen manager while his wife Ariel, the former front of house manager who Stephen proposed to in the restaurant when they worked there, is being brought back to reprise her role as well.
“I’m bringing back all the crew who wants to come back,” Gwen said. “I’ve got a lot of the crew that Jenny had, and some other people who had worked with Stephen from back then as well.”
While some things in Good Ol’ Boys will be like it never left, the Adams family is also bringing new changes to it as well, including a beer and wine menu, a farm-to-market shop to sell local goods, outdoor dining, an outdoor stage and musical guests booked by Dan.
The music will mostly include Americana-influenced acts along with gospel, Gwen said, but all of it will be family-friendly.
“The key thing with any musician that’s playing here or anything that we’re doing is I want it to be a place where my own children are comfortable and where everybody else’s kids are comfortable, too,” Gwen said. “There are plenty of other venues for craziness, and this won’t be one of them.”
Gwen said she hopes they’ll be able to reopen Good Ol’ Boys with their changes in early March, and while she, Dan and their team are all hard at work renovating the restaurant, the opening can’t come soon enough for her and the community.
“Everybody is just so excited about it, I ended up having to turn the phone off because it just rang all day long,” Gwen said. “I feel like this outdoor music concept will fit in the COVID world we’re living in right now, where we can have outdoor dining and be spread out in a big backyard and still be social, get sunshine and have fun going out with family and friends without anyone being at risk.”