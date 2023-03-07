It’s been confirmed that Texas Roadhouse will be coming to Opelika sometime next year.

A media representative from Texas Roadhouse said the chain is targeting an early 2024 opening. The restaurant will be located near QuikTrip in the Landings development on Gateway Drive off I-85 exit 58, which is near Tiger Town.

The first Texas Roadhouse was opened in 1993 in Clarksville, Ind., by Kent Taylor who had a vision to create an affordable Texas-style restaurant with hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and ice-cold beer, according to the Texas Roadhouse website.

Now the chain, which is based in Louisville, Ky., has grown to include more than 580 locations in 49 states and 22 international locations in 9 foreign countries.