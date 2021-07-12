The 5-foot cottonmouth allegedly caught by an Opelika man turns out to be a harmless watersnake

An Opelika man caught something he didn’t expect when he went fishing at his regular spot Monday: a 5-foot long pregnant watersnake.

Willie Barsh, 57, said he had been going to the same fishing spot for over 25 years near Frederick Road and South Long Street in Opelika, and when he came to check on his line he found the snake on the end of his hook, and it was dead.

“I had set out some fishing line … and when I came back to check this morning, there was a big snake on there,” Barsh said. “A snake can’t really live underwater for more than two hours, so I just pulled him up. I saw how big she was, so I took her up to the store to see what kind of snake it was. I haven’t seen one that big around here.”

Barsh said he was told the snake was a cottonmouth, a semiaquaic viper native to the United States and also known as a water moccasin.

In actuality, the snake Barsh caught at the end of his fishing hook was no cottonmouth, but a type of nonvenomous watersnake which, like a cottonmouth, is also semiamphibious and native to the region.