The Annual Family Fun Day is back, and now it's also a Juneteenth celebration

The last Annual Family Fun Day in Opelika was in 2019, before COVID-19. Now the Lion Tamers Social and Civic Club is bringing back the event but have moved it to the third weekend in June.

Which means it's now the Annual Family Fun Day and Juneteenth Celebration.

“It’s important because that’s the day we gained our freedom as Black people,” said Wilbert Payne, Coordinator for the Lion Tamers Social and Civic Club. “We can expound on Juneteenth so all the young Black kids and some grown people can understand what it represents.”

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, everyone is welcomed to the Covington Recreation Center to join in the fellowship with a free lunch and swimming in the pool.

In 1863, Abraham Lincoln declared that the three million enslaved people living in the Confederate states were free. More than two years passed before the news reached African Americans in Texas.

On June 19, 1865, thousands of troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, and informed the 25,000 enslaved Black people they were free. The holiday is now nicknamed Juneteenth and was added to the list of federal holidays in 2021.

At Saturday's celebration, nurses will also be on hand to conduct free health screenings because, as Payne said, “some people may not go to the doctor regularly.”

There will also be a guest speaker, Catherine Porter, who will speak on the importance and history of Juneteenth.

The theme for the Lion Tamers Social and Civic Club is "Stop the violence, save our children." It is a permanent theme for the club because its members aim to be role models for the youth.

“So many young people are being killed on the streets due to drug-related situations,” Payne said. “If we could set examples for the kids, we could be a mentor for them.”

More Juneteenth events

There are other opportunities for the Auburn-Opelika community to attend a Juneteenth celebration.

In Auburn, a celebration sponsored by the Juneteenth Planning Committee and Councilwoman Connie Fitch-Taylor will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 190 Byrd St. Guests can dine on soul food, barbecue and desserts while watching live entertainment, playing games and listening to the Rev. Torrance D. Vickerstaff speak.

In Opelika, St. Luke A.M.E. Church in Opelika will be hosting an event on their grounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday with food, music and local vendors. The church is at 1308 Auburn St.

