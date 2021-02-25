The Auburn Plainsman becomes online-only after 127 years in print

Auburn University’s student newspaper is moving away from print after 127 years in circulation.
The Auburn Plainsman will cease its weekly print publication, the newspaper’s editorial board announced in its final weekly print publication Thursday.
“The lack of foot traffic, the overall cost of printing and the general trend of the journalism industry have consistently challenged us to justify our weekly schedule,” reads the paper’s editorial board announcement, penned by Editor-in-Chief Jack West.
The Opelika-Auburn News prints the Plainsman.
Originally named The Orange and Blue, the newspaper began publication in 1894, and changed its name in 1922. The Plainsman is editorially independent from the university.
Despite the change in a pandemic, West explains the change “has not been caused solely by the pandemic,” saying “the majority” of the paper’s readers access the staff’s work through its digital formats.
“Ironically, for most of you reading this, there won’t be a huge amount of change,” the editorial reads.
While the final print edition of the paper ran Thursday morning, the editorial emphasizes the staff’s time and efforts will be focused on interactive and digital content for its website, podcasts, newsletters and social media accounts.
The Plainsman won its 27th Pacemaker Award, collegiate journalism’s version of the Pulitzer Prize, this August.
“The Plainsman has always been more than a semi-monthly or weekly print product,” West wrote. “We have always been worth more than the paper we have been printed on.”
The Plainsman says it encourages continued visitation to its website at theplainsman.com, newsletter, podcasts and the paper’s social media accounts.
The paper’s first editorial ended with a salutation: “Godspeed and prosper ‘The Orange and Blue,’” Thursday’s editorial cited. Thursday’s editorial ended saying, “So, godspeed and prosper, The Auburn Plainsman.”
For more information, view the full editorial.