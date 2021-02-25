The Auburn Plainsman becomes online-only after 127 years in print

Auburn University’s student newspaper is moving away from print after 127 years in circulation.

The Auburn Plainsman will cease its weekly print publication, the newspaper’s editorial board announced in its final weekly print publication Thursday.

“The lack of foot traffic, the overall cost of printing and the general trend of the journalism industry have consistently challenged us to justify our weekly schedule,” reads the paper’s editorial board announcement, penned by Editor-in-Chief Jack West.

The Opelika-Auburn News prints the Plainsman.

Originally named The Orange and Blue, the newspaper began publication in 1894, and changed its name in 1922. The Plainsman is editorially independent from the university.

Despite the change in a pandemic, West explains the change “has not been caused solely by the pandemic,” saying “the majority” of the paper’s readers access the staff’s work through its digital formats.

“Ironically, for most of you reading this, there won’t be a huge amount of change,” the editorial reads.