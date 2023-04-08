Out of 16 contenders, two are left standing.

Downtown Auburn restaurant Irritable Bao this year challenged 16 popular restaurants in the Auburn-Opelika area to try their own hand at making baos, placing them into a bracket for a March Madness-style tournament featuring chefs from each of the restaurants putting their own twist on baos.

These chefs have been going head-to-head for a chance to win $500 by creating their own filling for the bao, about 25 pounds of it each round. Customers voted for their favorite and the winner moved on to the next round.

The finals are set for Saturday.

The tournament kicked off on March 15 with the Depot vs. Hamilton’s and continued throughout the month with Lucy’s vs. Next Level Café, Las Latinas vs. Good Karma, The Plaza vs. Bow and Arrow, Chef Rich Bright vs. Grove Station, Waverly Local vs. Ariccia, The Hound vs. Acre and The Laurel vs. Fratelli’s.

Whitley Dykes, co-owner of Irritable Bao along with his wife Desiree (Chinese name Kunyu Li) opened a food truck in 2017 called Dumps like a Truck, and a year later they opened a restaurant location in downtown Auburn, which specializes in serving authentic Chinese bao, also known as steamed buns.

The initial idea to have a competition for customers to pick the best bao during the March Madness basketball tournament came from employee Slade Clyde.

Dykes decided to alter the idea by collaborating with other chefs in the area. He messaged several chefs asking what they thought of the idea, and he said they were all “super enthusiastic.”

An elimination-style bracket was created with two chefs facing off on a designated day. Dykes said they’ve had very close battles.

To vote, customers must try both baos and show their ticket as proof they did. Then they can either circle their favorite on the ticket or send a direct message to the Irritable Bao’s Instagram page.

Customers also had the chance to fill out a bracket for the chance to win a $50 gift card to a participating restaurant.

“It’s been awesome. I couldn’t ask for a better turnout,” Dykes said. “I think this tournament itself has created just a new level of excitement about Bao and other restaurants as well.”

Customers have been exposed to new restaurants and the competition has built camaraderie among local chefs, Dykes said.

Making it into the final two positions is Evelyn Ponce and Jenny Govea with Las Latinas and Christian Watson with The Waverly Local.

Las Latinas is a food truck that specializes in making taco birria’s, and The Waverly Local is a restaurant in Waverly that specializes in serving Southern favorites.

Meet the chefs

Ponce, 40, opened her food truck Las Latinas about a year and a half ago after her mother, Maria Henriquez, passed away. She designed the logo with lots of flowers in honor and representation of her mother who loved flowers.

“The food truck started as something I wasn’t planning on doing. I’ve always been in the medical field, and so this is a new adventure for me and I’m enjoying it,” Ponce said.

She felt like it was time to leave the medical field and try something new.

“Mom is probably laughing in Heaven because I was not much of a cook,” Ponce said. “I’ll cook, but I didn’t like to cook. I didn’t like the fact that I had to cook, so I know she’s in Heaven probably laughing at that.”

Now, Ponce takes the food truck to events in Auburn, Opelika, Columbus and recently Troy, where she won a food truck March Madness-style competition last week.

While considering starting a food truck, she reached out to Dykes, who is friends with her brother.

“(Dykes) was the first person that I spoke to because they used to have a food truck when they first started, so I reached out to him, and he helped me out, giving me advice on how to start it and just motivated me to do it,” Ponce said.

Dykes reached out to her about entering the March Madness Bao Tournament and she agreed.

Ponce and her right-hand chef Jenny Govea decided to make a bao filing with a similar recipe to their signature taco birrias with chile ancho, guajillo and other spices.

Ponce said the experience has been amazing from the support of customers to forming relationships with other chefs. After each round, she said she was shocked every time that she was moving on to the next.

“We’re just doing it to show people what we were taught. This is just from generation to generation of family teaching us how to cook and being able to bring that out and people enjoying that,” Ponce said.

Watson, 45, grew up in Auburn and found his passion for cooking when he moved to the family farm in South Carolina at the age of 20 to help take care of his aunt who had about seven brain operations within the span of 11 months because of a malignant tumor.

While on the farm, Watson said his uncle taught him how to plow, plant and nurture a garden.

“By the end of that summer, we’re sitting in this old farmhouse that my aunt grew up in and eating this plate of vegetables. I was responsible for everything on the plate except for the fried pork chop,” he said.

At that moment he said a light bulb went off and he was encouraged by his family to pursue a cooking career, which he’d never thought of before.

He attended culinary school at Johnson and Wales University in Charleston, SC, and later worked on private yachts then restaurants in Florida, Birmingham and Charleston. Eventually he returned to Auburn where he worked as a chef for The Hound and started talking about opening his own restaurant.

Watson opened The Waverly Local about 6 years ago with his partner and life-long friend Andy Anderson who is a partner of Sims Food, Inc. Watson was also one of three partners to open Auburn Plaza Bar & Lounge.

When Dykes asked Watson if he would participate in the bao tournament, Watson said, “of course.”

“No one's really done something like this around here, and I think it's given a rare opportunity for a sense of community and camaraderie for the chef’s around here,” Watson said. “It’s really brought us all together.”

Watson said the chefs get to taste each other’s food in a different setting and they are all being challenged to do something out of their comfort zone.

For each round, Watson has created a different favor of bao, but they’ve all mimicked an item on his menu. For the final round, Watson plans to incorporate pork, smoked sausage and pecan smoked bacon along with bacon whipped cream cheese and a pepper jelly element.

After finding out he made it to the last round, Watson said, “I was honored, flatted and humbled. There’s been so many great chefs and so many great bao.”

For Saturday, the chefs have made 40 pounds of filling to allow more people to try them and vote.

Irritable Bao will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will allow judging to go on as long as both bao are available. Dykes will collect votes until 9 p.m., tally the final count and announce the winner on social media.

Visit the Irritable Bao Instagram page to see how long the lines are and find out how much supplies are left.

Dykes said he plans to bring this tournament back next March with even more chefs.