The Beat Bama Food Drive raised a record in food donations, and yes, beat Bama

Auburn came out on top in the 28th Beat ‘Bama Food Drive and set a new record of 352,389 pounds of donated food.

The previous record was held by Alabama with 319,437 pounds, and last year Alabama weighed in with the most donated goods.

After the announcement was made on Friday afternoon, the Auburn student organizers for the food bank celebrated by playing the song “We are the Champions.”

“I think it’s a great illustration of what you can do when you work together on something,” said Martha Henk, executive director of the Food Bank of East Alabama. “The truth is we may come out ahead this time with more pounds than them, but the real winners are the ones that are fed by this food.”

The total pounds collected by both schools over the past 24 years is the equivalent of more than 5.4 million meals or 283 tractor-trailer loads, according to Henk.

“This food drive is a great benefit to the West Alabama Food Bank and the Food Bank of East Alabama. It really is a collaborative effort,” she said.

This friendly competition was started 20 years ago by students who came up with the idea to use the Iron Bowl as a way to raise food for local food banks.