‘The cancer's gone’: Opelika’s first female firefighter is winning the fight of her life

“There were a few [firefighters] that were against me being there, but I just stuck to my guns and did my job, so what could they say?” Patterson said. “It was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be, but they utilized me a lot more on the EMS-side. I never pretended to be as strong as the guys, but I did the best I could do.”

Patterson said she was known as one of the best paramedics around while she served, and after over two decades with the Opelika Fire Department she says she’s saved more lives than she could count but has also had bad calls that have stuck with her after all those years.

“You don’t want to lose anybody, but it’s even harder when somebody dies in your arms even though you think you’ve done everything you could possibly do and somebody dies that you know,” Patterson said. “You still have to try to save those lives. Somebody’s gotta do it."

Patterson retired from the OFD after 25 years of trying her best to save as many lives as she could, but a few years later her own life would need saving yet again.