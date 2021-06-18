‘The cancer's gone’: Opelika’s first female firefighter is winning the fight of her life

Charlotte Patterson decided she wanted to dedicate her life to saving others after she and her sister almost died in a car accident the day before her 13th birthday.
“We had a car that side-swiped us and pushed us into the oncoming lane where we crashed into a truck head-on,” Patterson said. “It was a professor from Auburn that saw the accident and stopped. There was a speaker from the car that came through and sliced my neck and cut my jugular vein in two, and he pinched it off until help got there. He kept me from bleeding to death and rode in the ambulance with me.”
After she and her sister spent months in the hospital, Patterson made the decision that she wanted to go into a line of work where she could help others just as the Auburn professor had helped her, and when she turned 17 she became an Emergency Medical Specialist with the Opelika Fire Department.
After working as an EMS for years, Patterson, now 63, decided she wanted to become a firefighter with the city and asked then-Chief Albert Smith if she could join his team.
“Chief Smith said, ‘Well, I’m just not quite ready to hire females yet, but when I do, you’ll be the first one I hire,’ and he stuck to his word,” Patterson said.
When Patterson joined the Opelika Fire Department as its first woman firefighter, she said most of the others in the department were supportive of her, but not everyone.
“There were a few [firefighters] that were against me being there, but I just stuck to my guns and did my job, so what could they say?” Patterson said. “It was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be, but they utilized me a lot more on the EMS-side. I never pretended to be as strong as the guys, but I did the best I could do.”
Patterson said she was known as one of the best paramedics around while she served, and after over two decades with the Opelika Fire Department she says she’s saved more lives than she could count but has also had bad calls that have stuck with her after all those years.
“You don’t want to lose anybody, but it’s even harder when somebody dies in your arms even though you think you’ve done everything you could possibly do and somebody dies that you know,” Patterson said. “You still have to try to save those lives. Somebody’s gotta do it."
Patterson retired from the OFD after 25 years of trying her best to save as many lives as she could, but a few years later her own life would need saving yet again.
Patterson was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2017, and even after dozens of rounds of radiation, chemotherapy and a full hysterectomy, she found out that the cancer had not only lingered but spread to her psoas muscle, which extends through the pelvis to the femur and is used to flex the hip joint and lift the upper leg towards the body.
“My oncologist here told me there was nothing else she could do for me, that this was a rare cancer and she had never seen it go to where mine went to,” Patterson said. “There were times I wanted to give up.”
This wouldn’t be the end of Patterson, however, as her gynecologist called UAB and got her accepted into a clinical trial with the O’Neal Cancer Center in 2018 for experimental cancer treatment.
“She called Dr. Charles Leath in Birmingham and talked to him about it,” Patterson said. “He said, ‘It is very rare, but I have seen it, and I’d like get her up here to see her, and maybe I could put her on a trial treatment and buy her about a year.’”
As time went by, Patterson said her tumors began getting smaller and smaller, and even though the trial drug was only supposed to contain the cancer and stop it from spreading, she got a call from Leath 13 months later who told her the news.
“He said, ‘Are you sitting down?’ I said, ‘Oh, Lord, what’s wrong?’” Patterson said. “He said, ‘It’s gone. The cancer’s gone.’”
Since then, Patterson has been cancer-free for 22 months and said she has Dr. Leath, nurses Terry Sirles and Anna Willbanks, and the O’Neal Cancer Center to thank along with her family and public safety officials who supported her.
Despite the trial treatments being cancelled with only Patterson and two other women receiving treatments to make sure their cancer doesn’t come back, the former firefighter said she encourages all women fighting against cancer to not give up.
“No matter how far down you get, don’t ever give up, don’t ever give up,” Patterson said. “Nobody has the say-so about what happens to us but the man upstairs, and you should never give up the fight until there’s no fight left. I encourage women going through these types of cancer to go to the O’Neal Cancer Center in Birmingham for an evaluation. It hurts nothing to get an evaluation and see if they can help you.”