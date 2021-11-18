The City of Opelika approves plans to upgrade the Tiger Town sewer line

The estimated cost will be $27,500, which will come from the city's sewer fund.

"We have an existing line in place now and it will continue until we transition to the new line," he said. "After the switch, which will be a quick procedure, we'll have that old line available in case anything were to happen."

Now that the project has been approved, there will be a 60 to 90 day time period to work on designs. Then there will be a permitting process, and Hilyer predicts that the work will start sometime next year.

“The biggest problem we have with sewer lines is always the grease,” Hilyer said. “Back in June, there was a grease block under the interstate and it took us four days to clear it.

"Luckily, there’s a tunnel that goes under the interstate, and we ran a portable line under the interstate and bypassed it so there wasn’t a sewer spill.”

Hilyer said these improvements to the line will prevent those kind of issues in the future.

In other business the council:

- Proclaimed Nov. 2021 as National Home Care month.

- Approved weed abatement assessments for the properties of 504 S. 4th St., 454 S. 10th St., 814 Donald Ave. and 707 Grove Ave.