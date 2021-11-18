The City of Opelika approves plans to upgrade the Tiger Town sewer line

The Opelika City Council passed a resolution at their meeting on Tuesday to have an engineering firm replace the sanitary sewer line servicing Tiger Town, and it also approved upgrades for the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant, which was built in 1984, will be getting an upgrade that will cost $15 million of which $12 million will come from the sewer fund and the remaining amount will come from the assigned funds.
“All the sewer regulations and state guidelines have changed so much over the years. This is a major upgrade for the plant,” said Michael Hilyer, director of Public Works for the City of Opelika. “Plus, its capacity is going to go from 3.9 million to 6 million gallons a day.”
The Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant is at 1017 Grand National Parkway in Opelika.
As for the Tiger Town sewer line, Hilyer said it runs under the interstate and this project will not hinder the flow of traffic on I-85, any traffic in Tiger Town, or the businesses there that are connected to the line.
The plans are to replace the existing 8-inch sewer line beneath I-85 with a 16-inch line.
Hilyer said the current 8-inch line is “way under capacity.”
“Increasing the line to 16 inches will probably take care of it for the next 50 years,” Hilyer said.
The estimated cost will be $27,500, which will come from the city's sewer fund.
"We have an existing line in place now and it will continue until we transition to the new line," he said. "After the switch, which will be a quick procedure, we'll have that old line available in case anything were to happen."
Now that the project has been approved, there will be a 60 to 90 day time period to work on designs. Then there will be a permitting process, and Hilyer predicts that the work will start sometime next year.
“The biggest problem we have with sewer lines is always the grease,” Hilyer said. “Back in June, there was a grease block under the interstate and it took us four days to clear it.
"Luckily, there’s a tunnel that goes under the interstate, and we ran a portable line under the interstate and bypassed it so there wasn’t a sewer spill.”
Hilyer said these improvements to the line will prevent those kind of issues in the future.
In other business the council:
- Proclaimed Nov. 2021 as National Home Care month.
- Approved weed abatement assessments for the properties of 504 S. 4th St., 454 S. 10th St., 814 Donald Ave. and 707 Grove Ave.
- Approved a resolution to purchase a Polaris Ranger Crew XP 1000 for the Fire department at a cost of $22,447.29. The funding for this purchase is budgeted from Capital Outlay.