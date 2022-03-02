The City of Opelika plans to construct a new roundabout and improve railroad crossings

The City of Opelika has made plans to construct a roundabout and to make improvements to railroad crossings at Airport Road and Anderson Road.
Roundabout
The Opelika City Council approved a resolution at Tuesday’s meeting for the engineering firm AECOM Technical Services from Birmingham to design a roundabout at the intersection of North 28th Street, Cunningham Drive and First Avenue.
This project will also include the realignment of North 28th Street, which will create a straight path to Cunningham Drive.
City Engineer Scott Parker said the roundabout will be built after the realignment is completed. This realignment will extend the road from Shady Park to the intersection of Cunningham Drive and First Avenue.
Parker said the roundabout should “handle the increased traffic” in the area and will “improve the traffic flow” through Pepperell Mill Village Historic District and the surrounding areas.
It will be a single lane roundabout and will include a grass island, a curb and gutter and a sidewalk and multi-use path.
According to AECOM, the project will be constructed under traffic and no detour is anticipated.
Parker said AECOM proposed they would design a construction phase in which they would not require a detour but will allow traffic to flow at all times during the construction.
There is not a timeline for the construction process yet, but Parker estimates it will take four to six months for the engineering firm to design it and estimates construction to start in the fall.
Parker thinks the construction will also take another four to six months until its completed.
The cost for this project is estimated to be $86,041, which will come from the unassigned fund balance.
Railroad
The Opelika City Council also approved a resolution to upgrade the railroad crossing located on Airport Road.
Parker said the City has been working for “quite a while” on a roadway extension project which would extend Veterans Parkway to intersect Pepperell Parkway.
The plan is to extend the road to the south and southwest and Parker said it’s designed to cross the railroad track at the same location where Airport Road crosses the track.
“We anticipate that Veterans Parkway will be a higher volume, higher traveled roadway than Airport, so we proposed to CSX that we would redesign the railroad crossing to be wider and smoother,” Parker said.
The tracks and the railroad right-of-way at the Airport railroad crossing is owned by CSX Transportation Inc., a Virginia corporation, and the City requested permission to use the right-of-way to complete the upgrades.
The City will also install the required crossing warning signs, lights and gates.
Parker said there is not a timeframe for this project yet, but he hopes to start it sometime this year.
Opelika also plans to make railroad crossing safety improvements at Anderson Road, which includes the installment of an upgraded warning device.
The project agreement is between the City of Opelika and the Alabama Department of Transportation and the total cost of $322,695 will be paid for by federal funds.
Opelika will have full ownership and responsibility to maintain the devices.