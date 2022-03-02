The City of Opelika plans to construct a new roundabout and improve railroad crossings

Parker said AECOM proposed they would design a construction phase in which they would not require a detour but will allow traffic to flow at all times during the construction.

There is not a timeline for the construction process yet, but Parker estimates it will take four to six months for the engineering firm to design it and estimates construction to start in the fall.

Parker thinks the construction will also take another four to six months until its completed.

The cost for this project is estimated to be $86,041, which will come from the unassigned fund balance.

Railroad

The Opelika City Council also approved a resolution to upgrade the railroad crossing located on Airport Road.

Parker said the City has been working for “quite a while” on a roadway extension project which would extend Veterans Parkway to intersect Pepperell Parkway.

The plan is to extend the road to the south and southwest and Parker said it’s designed to cross the railroad track at the same location where Airport Road crosses the track.