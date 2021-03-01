The Cup and Saucer responds to pandemic by adjusting and expanding

Heading into 2020, Linda French anticipated another year of offering meals to-go at The Cup and Saucer and catering hundreds of weddings and corporate events.
Then the pandemic hit. Because of cancelled events, French and The Cup and Saucer team were able to focus on preparing signature dishes to-go – including boneless pork chops marinated in sage mayo sauce and coated with crushed pretzels – at its 555 Opelika Road Main Kitchen and Market location.
Then in the summer of 2020, The Cup and Saucer opened its second “mini” location, adding to the growing community of small businesses within the Bodegas at Midtown Auburn.
The new location is ready to serve customers in a way she hadn’t envisioned a year ago, French said.
“We opened this as a quick grab-and-go that was accessible to students, but it has really turned out to be a quick lunch pick-up spot,” she said. “We’ve channeled a lot of our business into this location. It’s something that’s needed and it serves everybody — families, single people, empty nesters, people who are looking for healthier options or don’t like to cook.”
The Cup and Saucer, which has been serving the Opelika-Auburn for more than 15 years, is expanding its lunch menus as a direct result, French said.
All meals are prepared and cooked at the original location and brought over to the Bodegas location.
“We’re incorporating more Keto and Whole30 meals like our new chicken salad with homemade Whole30-compliant mayonnaise,” French said.
French, a 1989 Auburn University international business graduate with a major in French, said cooking with fresh ingredients was instilled in her as an exchange student in the south of France while she was in college.
“The host family I lived with, every morning she would go to market and buy whatever was fresh,” French said. “She would make a meal from the fresh fish of the day or the bread, and she made homemade salad dressing. Now, I make my own homemade salad dressing.”
Later on, she served as a culinary apprentice at night while living on St. Simons Island in Georgia. “That experience started my thinking of making things for people to buy,” French said.
She became a mother to triplets Claudia, Conrad and Paul. When they entered kindergarten, she began to morph her idea into a reality.
“A friend of mine said, ‘I would pay you if you cooked every week for me.’ I didn’t really know if I could make a business out of it, but I did,” French said. “I put a commercial kitchen in my garage. It was a way for me to get back into the workforce when they started kindergarten but still be at home.”
The triplets are 20 years old and work alongside their mother.
She creates Whole30-approved homemade chicken salad, Tex Mex turkey chili and cranberry Dijon turkey tenderloin to put in the freezer and then be heated up and served in less than 30 minutes.
“Sometimes moms don’t want to cook but want a meal and don’t want to go out to eat, or you have kids but you don’t want to drag your kids,” French said.
The comfort cravings rotate weekly, team member Julia Farrow said at the 1188 Opelika Road location.
“I’ve worked with Lisa for about a year and a half,” Farrow said. “All of her stuff is truly homemade. She puts her best into everything she does.”
Focused on storage, the 8-by-10-foot Bodegas location offers seating outside the shop in the common area shared by all Bodegas small businesses.
Inside, two cases are filled with cheesecake, casseroles, lasagnas, soups and all kinds of salads and all kinds of food choices — hot and cold. Near the cash register are crackers, chips and drinks to accompany any food choices.
Lunch, dinner and dessert specials and daily menus are announced weekly on The Cup and Saucer’s Facebook and Instagram accounts and website and in its newsletter. Hours fluctuate, too.
“I have to thank my one customer who encouraged me to start and promised me people would pay — she’ll know who she is,” French said. “I’m thankful for all our corporate vendors, our corporate customers and all the people that keep coming every week.”
Customers can browse menu offerings and order online at The Cup and Saucer’s website at thecupandsaucer.biz, or by calling 334-209-4558 or emailing orderthecupandsaucer@gmail.com.
Here are the current winter hours for The Cup and Saucer’s Main Kitchen & Market location at 555 Opelika Road in Auburn: Open by appointment Monday, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday.
Here are the current winter hours for The Cup and Saucer’s The Bodegas at Midtown location at 1188 Opelika Road: Open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; closed Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
For more information, follow Cup and Saucer on Facebook at The Cup & Saucer and on Instagram at @thecupandsaucer