The Cup and Saucer responds to pandemic by adjusting and expanding

She creates Whole30-approved homemade chicken salad, Tex Mex turkey chili and cranberry Dijon turkey tenderloin to put in the freezer and then be heated up and served in less than 30 minutes.

“Sometimes moms don’t want to cook but want a meal and don’t want to go out to eat, or you have kids but you don’t want to drag your kids,” French said.

The comfort cravings rotate weekly, team member Julia Farrow said at the 1188 Opelika Road location.

“I’ve worked with Lisa for about a year and a half,” Farrow said. “All of her stuff is truly homemade. She puts her best into everything she does.”

Focused on storage, the 8-by-10-foot Bodegas location offers seating outside the shop in the common area shared by all Bodegas small businesses.

Inside, two cases are filled with cheesecake, casseroles, lasagnas, soups and all kinds of salads and all kinds of food choices — hot and cold. Near the cash register are crackers, chips and drinks to accompany any food choices.

Lunch, dinner and dessert specials and daily menus are announced weekly on The Cup and Saucer’s Facebook and Instagram accounts and website and in its newsletter. Hours fluctuate, too.