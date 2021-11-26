The Depot ramps up for Iron Bowl, will be open this Sunday for brunch

Game days always give the staff an adrenaline boost. Almost every weekend, The Depot is completely booked with reservations.

“We plan quite differently for extremely busy days. That’s the rush, you know. It’s like, ‘OK, I want you to prep 80 of these for tomorrow,” Simpson said. “We usually buy donuts for the staff in the beginning and make huge pots of coffee.”

One thing Simpson takes pride in is his ever-changing menu. While some staples may remain, most food options aren’t revealed until the day of. This gives him and his team a chance to spark creativity.

“We change the menu based on availability and seasonality,” Simpson said. “Right now, we have a seafood stew. I’ll tell you, it’s perfect for this weather.”

That stew has a name, and it’s Caccuicco. The combination of shrimp and mussels enriched with fine spices and white wine is currently one of the chef’s favorites.

Quality seafood may be what The Depot is known for, but both Simpson and Tuten insist the eatery is so much more.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}