The Depot ramps up for Iron Bowl, will be open this Sunday for brunch

From being a crucial hub during the Civil War to bringing football teams to the Plains, Auburn’s Train Depot always had a special place in Auburn’s legacy.
Now, that building stands as The Depot, one of the city's most prominent restaurants serving up seafood, cocktails and local history.
Scott Simpson, co-owner and executive chef, has spent time figuring out what exactly The Depot stands for.
“The restaurant had this landmark as being a historic train depot. Our thought was to bring the past to the present. It was a transportation hub bringing in people and products, taking things out into the community at large,” Simpson said. “We wanted to do the same thing with food. The food we bring in will transport people to different locations internationally and culturally.”
When The Depot first opened in September of 2015, the train zooming past the restaurant was a main reason people kept coming back. Front of house manager Heather Tuten laughed as she reminisced.
“The first year we opened, people would applaud every time it came by. It was literally so close,” Tuten said. “Even now, people always ask for the train schedule … but they’re never releasing that to the public.”
The Depot is located at 124 Mitcham Ave. It's doors are usually open from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday but it will be open for brunch this Sunday after Auburn takes on Alabama in the Iron Bowl.
Game days always give the staff an adrenaline boost. Almost every weekend, The Depot is completely booked with reservations.
“We plan quite differently for extremely busy days. That’s the rush, you know. It’s like, ‘OK, I want you to prep 80 of these for tomorrow,” Simpson said. “We usually buy donuts for the staff in the beginning and make huge pots of coffee.”
One thing Simpson takes pride in is his ever-changing menu. While some staples may remain, most food options aren’t revealed until the day of. This gives him and his team a chance to spark creativity.
“We change the menu based on availability and seasonality,” Simpson said. “Right now, we have a seafood stew. I’ll tell you, it’s perfect for this weather.”
That stew has a name, and it’s Caccuicco. The combination of shrimp and mussels enriched with fine spices and white wine is currently one of the chef’s favorites.
Quality seafood may be what The Depot is known for, but both Simpson and Tuten insist the eatery is so much more.
“When you look us up, it says we’re a seafood restaurant. If you don’t venture on to look at the rest of our menu, you may not come here. We try to have something for everybody, and we try very hard to be the best for all of it.”
The menu may change, but from popular demand, two items are always available: Snake River Farms American Wagyu Burger and the Tea Brined Beeler Farms Can Can Pork Chop.
Both Simpson and Tuten’s hard work recently caught the attention of the Alabama Restaurant & Hospitality Association.
For ARHA’s 2021 Stars of the Industry Awards, Simpson won Chef of the Year, and Tuten snagged Restaurant Manager of the Year. Another Auburn-based employee, Kelley Land of Ariccia Cucina Italiana won Front of the House Restaurant Employee of the Year.
“Just being one of the finalists was crazy. When I heard my name being called I just went numb. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I won,’” Tuten said. “In that moment I was so happy. It was an emotional thing after these past two years.
“This can be a thankless industry, and it’s just awesome that the people I work with took the time to nominate me. On top of that, it’s awesome that the association really takes time to recognize hard work.”
Coming back, both Simpson and Tuten used their awards as a motivator to keep pushing. Not only are they pushing professionally, but the two are also pushing for a closer team connection.
“We try to have a really fun atmosphere interpersonally, and then we’re professional when it comes to working,” Tuten said. “At the end of the shift, they all gather around the table, some grab a beer and others grab a Coke, and figure out what the plan is tomorrow.”
To build community, The Depot team goes bowling and visits John Emerald Distillery in Opelika.
Regular customers are also seen as family, and Tuten said it is one of the most rewarding parts of her job.
“I have so many regulars that I don’t count as guests anymore. They’re friends. They knew me before my son was born and while I was pregnant,” she said. “We even have game-day regulars that come here for football and basketball. We had some who had their daughter graduate. They’re all the way from California, and I was just like, ‘Man, well hopefully they make their way back this way.’”
Right now, The Depot is hiring for all positions. Head over to allaboardauburn.com to fill out an online application. The hostess stand also has printed applications. Tuten said the best time is to come in person right before the dinner rush between 4 and 5 p.m.
Tuten said The Depot wouldn’t be as successful without Auburn-Opelika residents.
“This community is really what helped us out through COVID, big-time. When we did our to-go orders, I went home crying almost every day because of the tips we got,” she said. “The generosity from everyone was indescribable. This community is why we are here.”