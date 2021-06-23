The Depot’s Scott Simpson wins Alabama Seafood Cook-Off, headed to New Orleans for national cook-off

Scott Simpson, executive chef at The Depot in Auburn, will represent Alabama in the 17th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans in August, after winning at the state level on Monday.

Simpson beat out four other chefs in the sixth annual Alabama Seafood Cook-off in Gulf Shores on Monday by serving a recipe featuring both yellow edge grouper and gulf shrimp, according to Eat Alabama Seafood.

Simpson, who is also the co-owner of The Depot, prepared the winning dish with the help of his assistant, Morgan McWaters.

Simpson came to town in 2014 to become executive chef and culinary educator for The Hotel at Auburn University and a culinary instructor for Auburn University’s hospitality program, according to his bio on The Depot’s website. Simpson is also listed as the first certified James Beard Smart Catch chef in the state of Alabama.

In 2018, Simpson won second place at the 4th Annual Alabama Seafood Cook-off.

