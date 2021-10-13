The Fall Boogie is back, and now it's three days long

After last year’s Old 280 Spring and Fall Boogie were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Scott Peek is excited to finally host the event again.

Standard Deluxe, Peek's print shop and outdoor music venue, will be celebrating its ninth Fall Boogie in Waverly on Friday through Sunday, and it will also be observing its 30th anniversary of business.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Peek said. “It seems odd that we’ve been open for 30 years, but we’re still here.”

Peek wanted to mark the milestone by taking the one-day music festival and extending it for three days.

In addition to a full lineup of bands, the Boogie will feature visual arts vendors and food.

“Our outdoor stage is like a mini amphitheater. We have a great, big grassy lawn that’s set up for folks to come and enjoy themselves,” Peek said.

This will be the first year the Boogie will be doing away with the BYOB policy and will not allow any outside alcohol on the property. Instead, alcoholic beverages will be sold at the Standard Deluxe bar.