The Fall Boogie is back: Things to do in Auburn-Opelika this weekend

An outdoor wooden covered stage with eclectic décor including old signs and lamps is the perfect venue for this weekend’s Fall Boogie.

This is the 10th year the Standard Deluxe has held the Fall Boogie in Waverly, featuring Americana and Country music.

“We have four great bands and about a dozen vendors, so we’re hoping for a pretty day on Saturday,” said Scott Peek, owner of Standard Deluxe.

The opening act this year is Birmingham natives Sarah Lee Langford and Will Stewart, who will take to the stage at 2 p.m. to perform a country-folk blend.

Following up, an alternative country music band, the Vandoliers, will take the stage at 3:30 p.m.

“The Vandoliers is a new group to us at Standard Deluxe. They’re on the road opening for Mike and the Moonpies, so we were able to nab both of them for Saturday,” said Peek.

At 5 p.m., the Austin, Texas-based band Mike and the Moonpies will perform their rendition of neo-traditional country and Americana music.

“They’re great guys who have performed here twice. We think they have a great thing going, and they’ve continued to grow their fanbase,” said Peek.

The final band to perform is Americana Aquarium, who will begin their show at 6:45 p.m.

“I’m looking forward to the whole day and for people to get back and hanging out, seeing everybody,” Peek. “It’s a wide mix of people who come here – we have newborns to grandparents that come here.”

There will also be local food vendors and artisans, including Keen Zero pottery, Mighty Fine Art and Chris’ Hot Dogs.

Tickets for Fall Boogie are on sale and can be purchased on Standard Deluxe’s website for $50 a ticket. Gates for the event open at noon on Saturday, October 15.

“If you like live music and getting out of town for a little bit, I think you’d enjoy it. You get a chance to sit on a grassy lawn and listen to music with friends in a safe environment for families,” said Peek.

Guests are asked to bring chairs and blankets. No outside food or drink is allowed into the event.

Other Events

All In, All Pink: 11 a.m.—1 p.m. Friday, Auburn University Student Center Green Space. Free. Celebrate Breast Cancer Education and Awareness month and hear from AU Women’s Basketball’s Head Coach and other esteemed speakers while receiving free testing and eating great food.

Opelika Songwriters Festival: Friday-Sunday, Downtown Opelika. $55-275/ticket. This three-day festival has more than 25 artists who will perform live including Indigo Girls, Shawn Mullins and Rickie Lee Jones.

Friday Fright Night Movie: 6:45 p.m. Friday, Kiesel Park, 520 Chadwick Ln., Auburn. Free. Bring the whole family for the 6:45 showing of The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad. Some will want to stick around for the second film at 8 p.m., Dead Silence. Don’t forget to bring blankets and chairs!

Pope’s Haunted Farm: 6:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Pope’s Haunted Farm, Bassett Rd., Salem. $15-40/ticket. Get your adrenaline pumping as you go through a haunted hayride, barn and cornfield.

Haunted Opelika Walking Tour: 6-6:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Downtown Opelika. Free. Take a walking tour with a paranormal investigator and local historian.

Sleepy Hollow Haunted Farm: 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Sleepy Hollow Haunted Farm, 929 Co Rd. 14, Auburn. $15-45/ticket. Be frightened by the three horrifying attractions that include clowns and psychos.

Haunted Auburn Walking Tour: 8-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Downtown Auburn. Free. Learn about the haunting history of portions of Auburn University’s campus.

Houseplant Swap and Sale: 7-9 a.m. Friday, O Grows Community Garden, 1103 Glenn Street, Opelika. Free. Bring a houseplant to swap with fellow botanists.

Harvest Market: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Towns Creek Park, 1150 S Gay Street, Auburn. Visit the market to stock up on Fall plants, handmade goods and autumn-themed art.

Saturday’s in the Garden: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, O Grows Community Garden, 1103 Glenn Street, Opelika. Free. Join the O Grow’s horticulture staff and learn about gardening and feed the herd of goats!

Girls in Aviation Day: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Auburn University Regional Airport, 2150 Mike Hubbard Boulevard, Auburn. Free. This international educational event aims to inspire young girls to pursue aviation and aerospace.

Eerie Express: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Opelika Municipal Park, Park Rd., Opelika. $2/ticket. Take a train ride through the decorated park and watch Jungle Cruise afterward.

Oktoberfest: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Auburn University’s AG Heritage Park, 620-A S Donahue Dr., Auburn. $65/ticket. Dress up in your favorite dirndl or lederhosen and try beers from over 100 breweries while you watch the wiener dog race.

A Night with Bruce Pearl: 6 p.m. Sunday, First Baptist Church Opelika, 301 S 8th Street, Opelika. Free. Join the FBCO family for the celebration of Israel.