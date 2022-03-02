'The first of its kind': Auburn University and Fort Benning agree to $18 million, 10-year environmental services partnership

Auburn University and Fort Benning have agreed to an $18 million, 10-year environmental services partnership.
Starting in April, Auburn University’s Department of Risk Management & Safety will manage environmental services at Fort Benning by helping the post manage hazardous waste, water and air and by providing other environmental education and training services.
“Our goal is to help them create more efficient processes and improved coordination of personnel, on-site inspections and tracking of materials,” said Chris O’Gwynn, executive director of Risk Management & Safety at the university.
Guests from Fort Benning and members of Auburn University met for lunch on Wednesday in the Devall Ballroom on Auburn's campus to listen to remarks from those who established the partnership and to witness the signing of the contract.
O’Gwynn said this partnership was a “collaborative effort” that began in 2021 with discussions between the two organizations.
He said it's "the first of its kind" between the university and the Army.
Edward Thomas Jr., College of Science and Mathematics Interim Dean and Professor, was tasked with leading the effort to establish this agreement.
Thomas said after months of hard work and meetings and hours of Zoom calls, he believes they’ve “built a foundation of mutual trust and respect.”
“We are deeply honored to support the men and women who do the hard work every day to defend this nation and secure the freedoms that we enjoy,” Thomas said.
Retired Lt. Gen. Ronald Burgess, 38-year U.S. Army veteran and executive vice president of Auburn University, said when this idea was first brought to him, he thought about his military service and wondered if the university really wanted to “get in the middle of this.”
“The answer is yes,” he said. “I think we bring a lot to the table as a university. It certainly goes about bringing about the efficiencies, I think, for the U.S. military. I think it makes a great collaborative space.”
Burgess said he sees this partnership as “logical” and hopes it will be a “win-win situation” for everyone involved.
This partnership will also provide research benefits for the university including the faculty, staff and students and will provide the opportunity to “streamline operations, maximize efficacy and partner with a major land-grant institution,” according to a release from the university.
Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe said Fort Benning trains about 62,000 soldiers a year, does more high-risk training than anywhere else in the Department of Defense, has about 600 classrooms, is located on 182,000 acres of land and trains officers from 105 nations around the world.
“More than half the world comes to Fort Benning for some element of education or training every year,” Donahoe said.
Because of what tanks, artillery and mortars do to the landscape, Donahoe said, the long-term goal is to maintain the quality of the land and make sure it’s environmentally safe.
“One of the great things that our military installations do for us and our country is we actually preserve the land that we were given in trust,” Donahoe said.
Besides preserving, maintaining and improving the land where they can, Donahoe said they also work to protect the population of wildlife.
“With the red-headed woodpecker that we had on the installation, we protect that bird. We know exactly where those are and we train away from them,” he said.
Donahoe said this agreement with Auburn will “dramatically increase” Fort Benning's ability to manage environmental resources cost effectively.