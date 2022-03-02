'The first of its kind': Auburn University and Fort Benning agree to $18 million, 10-year environmental services partnership

Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe said Fort Benning trains about 62,000 soldiers a year, does more high-risk training than anywhere else in the Department of Defense, has about 600 classrooms, is located on 182,000 acres of land and trains officers from 105 nations around the world.

“More than half the world comes to Fort Benning for some element of education or training every year,” Donahoe said.

Because of what tanks, artillery and mortars do to the landscape, Donahoe said, the long-term goal is to maintain the quality of the land and make sure it’s environmentally safe.

“One of the great things that our military installations do for us and our country is we actually preserve the land that we were given in trust,” Donahoe said.

Besides preserving, maintaining and improving the land where they can, Donahoe said they also work to protect the population of wildlife.

“With the red-headed woodpecker that we had on the installation, we protect that bird. We know exactly where those are and we train away from them,” he said.