The fist and the glove: Auburn Billiards’ two different co-owners complement one another

On a typical night at Auburn Billiards, Brad Newsome may be down between the tables passing pool sticks and cracking jokes while Alfred Davis may be in the back crunching the numbers and handling the books.

The pool hall’s two co-owners are different people, but they’ve found in their new business partnership that their personalities complement one another.

“He’s a fist and I’m a glove. If there’s a problem, he’s going to find a solution. My goal is to do the best I can to help smooth out the corners,” Davis said.

Newsome opened Auburn Billiards in late 2020, and after a year of operation, Davis came on board on Jan. 13 — and Newsome has found that Davis brings some strengths to the ownership that he couldn’t, and vice versa.

Since January, the two have upgraded the playing surfaces on the pool tables, expanded the drink selection at the bar, and have plans to offer cigars.

Talking in a booth at the pool hall, Newsome seems tough and Davis seems smooth. They took two paths to get here: Where Newsome is a military guy, Davis sunk into his studies at school.

But one thing brought them together: Pool.