A new five-story, 177-key hotel will soon go up on the former Anders Bookstore location on Magnolia Avenue in downtown Auburn. While construction has been busy on the site for some time, the Graduate Hotel chain is finally ready to open up about its newest project, the Graduate Auburn.

The new hotel will feature an indoor/outdoor rooftop bar with views of both Auburn University’s campus and Toomer’s Corner. There will also be a ground floor café connected to a communal public lobby, and 10,000 square feet of meeting and banquet space.

It will be located directly across the street from Auburn University. The Graduate Auburn is expected to open in 2024.

According to Tim Ryan, Chief Investment Officer of Graduate Hotels, the chain has had plans to come to Auburn for some time.

“When Graduate Hotels was concepted and launched by our founder Ben Weprin, Auburn was really on the short list of obvious markets for us to serve and celebrate,” Ryan said. “It’s been a long effort to get there and we’re very excited to see it becoming real now.”

Ryan cited the student body, alumni, and passion many have for the town as making Auburn an obvious choice to build a Graduate. However, they knew if they were going to come, it had to be in the right space. When the Anders Bookstore property became available, the Graduate knew it was the right spot for their new hotel.

“It was always important to us, not that we just get to Auburn, but that we get to Auburn the right way, and with the right location, and I certainly think we got it here,” Ryan said. “We were patient with our approach because we insisted on having a location that was going to be convenient and walkable to all the action, which means Toomer’s Corner, and sports games, the arts, and the heartbeat of campus and all the great walkable retail on Magnolia nearby. That’s a pretty narrow geographic sweet spot.”

The Graduate chain is known for its rather unique approach to building its brand. College towns have been point No. 1 on the Graduate’s syllabus since they first opened in 2014. All of their 33 locations in the U.S. and U.K. are situated near a college campus, including Athens, Ga. and Oxford, Miss. The Graduate Auburn will be their first location in Alabama and ninth overall location in the Southeast.

The Graduate is also known for it’s unique take on décor, immersed and invested in each town’s own personal culture and legacy. Notable alumni, traditions, inside jokes, and magical moments in sports or research are often highlighted at each location. Ryan said the Graduate Auburn will be just as distinct.

“We’re going to do what we do everywhere with the Graduate,” Ryan said. “We’re going to write a great love letter to the university and to the town and do our best to bring to life all the great stories, characters, traditions and quarks that make the community very rich and unique and bring those stories to life through the canvas that is the property and create something special that locals and visitors should enjoy for a long time.”

