The highs and lows of being an ICU nurse at EAMC in the middle of a pandemic. #resilientLee

This is an excerpt of what Courtney Sutton, an intensive care nurse, shared with people who attended the Night of Remembrance for COVID-19 victims on March 24 at East Alabama Medical Center:
All that we have seen
"I mean to sit down, recall all the things that happened this past year, all that we have seen and experienced, all the many roles we’ve played, all the changes we made, the sacrifices, the tears we have cried, the hands we’ve held, the laughter, the joy, the moments of immense tragedy and elevated celebration. The things that we’ve learned, practices that we’ve changed, all the scrub hats worn, all the bonds we formed. Speaking of bonds, wow, what a family we have in the ICU and at EAMC. This family didn’t start this past year but - my word! - the bond has strengthened and expanded because of this past year. There’s just nothing like it. ...
"Being in critical care, we deal a lot with death and dying, stressful situations, complicated patients - in fact, we thrive on them. But we have not had this kind of complicated before, the kind where once in the ICU your chances of dying are greater than your chances of living regardless of your age. The kind where we use indescribable amounts of medications just because the body doesn’t know what to do when it’s this sick. The kind where, for a time, we were starting blood thinner drips proactively.
Where it gets harder
"I mean, proning a patient almost became part of the standard ICU admission order set. This year alone, out of 344 admissions, we had 134 patient deaths in the ICU and most related to COVID. And in this year, death and dying has not looked like it ever has before. This is where it gets harder. As a nurse in the ICU we train to try to save a life, and when we can’t, we do all that we can to make passing from this life bearable, without pain or struggle and allowing the patient this time with their family that is dignified without chaos that offers some closure, hopefully. ... These moments were difficult this year.
"In the beginning, as the patient was dying, we could be the only ones present with them. And only the primary nurse and respiratory therapist at that. We did what we could and that was pray. ... And as time progressed, some families could be present, but not for everything. Which we also know hurt and probably still does. These things could not be weightless on our hearts. I can honestly say no one was alone. We could not take your place, but we could be there and we were.
"It was in these moments, it was in this year I found myself closer to Jesus and growing in my faith than possibly ever before. And I would say a lot of my ICU family could say the same. I do believe to effectively do what anyone does you must be called to do that thing. Especially nursing. And even more so, nursing in 2020. We have an incredible calling with a vast mission field to truly be the hands and feet of Jesus. I simply cannot just speak on all the hard stuff, all the heartache and the pain. It’s just not in me to leave it there, because there’s much more because Jesus.
A different perspective
"We must remember that there is a perspective that is not one we have but one that we can remember exists. A heavenly and omnipotent perspective. The creator’s perspective. We must not forget there is a whole world around us and we are only one piece of the puzzle. COVID-19 is only one piece of the puzzle, and what we do and how we do it is a piece of the puzzle and without any one of these pieces, the puzzle is not complete.
"This year, I saw so much good also. I saw a lot of growth. Growth in faith, in your career, growing together in our organization, growing within our community, teamwork like never before. So many prayers. Our community, which is the best. Coming together in strength and in numbers to provide prayers, meals, notes of encouragement, small gifts to say you care, people coming together and all their kindness to serve and love in countless ways, not only for our organization but in the community as well. A hospital administration that held us up, supported us, sacrificed for us. People honing in on their creative sides, coming up with new ideas. Family and friends being there for one another and time with family that increased. ...
"There’s been a lot of darkness this year. Remember that in order to know when there’s darkness there must also be light. He is light. Focus on that light; it changes how you see in the darkness."