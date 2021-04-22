The highs and lows of being an ICU nurse at EAMC in the middle of a pandemic. #resilientLee

Where it gets harder

"I mean, proning a patient almost became part of the standard ICU admission order set. This year alone, out of 344 admissions, we had 134 patient deaths in the ICU and most related to COVID. And in this year, death and dying has not looked like it ever has before. This is where it gets harder. As a nurse in the ICU we train to try to save a life, and when we can’t, we do all that we can to make passing from this life bearable, without pain or struggle and allowing the patient this time with their family that is dignified without chaos that offers some closure, hopefully. ... These moments were difficult this year.

"In the beginning, as the patient was dying, we could be the only ones present with them. And only the primary nurse and respiratory therapist at that. We did what we could and that was pray. ... And as time progressed, some families could be present, but not for everything. Which we also know hurt and probably still does. These things could not be weightless on our hearts. I can honestly say no one was alone. We could not take your place, but we could be there and we were.