Early this year, Auburn chef Robbie Nicolaisen found out he was one of the 20 professional chefs selected nationwide to participate in the Culinary Enrichment and Innovation Program.

He received an email asking if he was interested in applying for the program and saw it as a valuable opportunity to improve his skills and restaurant. A few months later, he was shocked to find out he’d been selected.

“It’s an honor to be chosen. I don’t take it lightly. It’s a personal accomplishment for me,” said Nicolaisen, an operating partner of The Hound.

The program is a collaboration between the Hormel Foods’ Foodservice segment and The Culinary Institute of America. This makes the seventh culinary leadership class they’ve held for chefs across the country.

The 20 selected chefs “represent foodservice operations in both the commercial and non-commercial segments, ranging from multi-unit restaurants to hotels to universities and senior living facilities,” the release from Hormel’s Foodservice said.

Nicolaisen and the other 19 chefs are embarking on a 12-month journey of culinary excellence. It consists of three modules that teach the chefs how to identify, practice and master the necessary skills for culinary leadership and innovation.

Each module lasts three days and the chefs spend about 12 hours in class lectures cooking and networking with fellow chefs and instructors.

Nicolaisen, 48, has been the executive chef at The Hound since 2017. He has had a passion for cooking since he was a teenager.

“I’ve basically worked in restaurants since I was able to have a job,” he said. “I started out 14 years old washing dishes. Just working for different restaurants, different outlets for food service.”

During the summer, Nicolaisen worked in the kitchen at Glaxo Smith Kline in North Carolina where his father, Bruce, served as a corporate chef. He eventually decided to attend culinary school at Johnson and Wales University in Charleston, South Carolina.

In Charleston, Nicolaisen met his wife Rachael, who now makes desserts for The Hound. He graduated from the culinary school in 1999 and got his first executive chef position at the age of 24.

Nicolaisen and his wife had two children and moved back to Alabama to be near family. He said they fell in love with Auburn and decided to plant roots here, because of the close-knit community and the high-quality school system.

Refining skills

The owner of The Hound, Matt Poirier, said the staff is well aware of Chef Robbie’s talent, dedication and passion for everything culinary as people who have worked with him for 5 years.

“We are thrilled and thankful that he has this unique opportunity to continue to hone his skills and feed his creativity. Can’t wait to see what comes out of this.”

In April, Nicolaisen participated in the first module of the culinary program, which focused on flavors and techniques and was held in Napa, Calif.

Nicolaisen said they had the chance to study global cuisines and branch out from their normal, everyday routines by trying new things.

“It was really cool. I was actually pleasantly surprised at how it went and how it already got me to thinking in different ways, thinking outside the box…” he said. “I was excited to bring that back and share with my team and be able to explain it in a way where I wasn’t sure how to before.”

On the last day in Napa, Nicolaisen said they also got to take a tour of a local farm and winery.

The second module on health and wellness will be in San Antonio, Texas, in October. The last one on leadership and innovation will be in Hyde Park, New York, next April.

“Our ongoing project is basically we were assigned a group. We have to come up with a concept whether it be a restaurant, or a food kiosk in a mall, or a food truck or something along those lines,” Nicolaisen said. “We have to come up with the concepts, and we have to have certain parts of the project completed by each time that we meet.”

In October, each group will have finished their menu, cost and branding. By April, each group will present their concept like they’re approaching investors. After the third module, Nicolaisen will receive a certificate of completion at a graduation ceremony.

So far, Nicolaisen said it’s been a fascinating experience to learn from chefs who work in different sectors, like hospitals or hotels, as well as a great opportunity to build lasting friendships with chefs from across the country.

“The gist of it is to get point of views from all the different aspects of food service and to come together and talk about things and discuss things,” he said. “It’s basically just to feed off each other and try to come up with solutions moving forward.”

Nicolaisen believes this type of program is even more important after experiencing effects that the COVID-19 pandemic had on the food service industry.

“I think (COVID) opened a lot of people’s eyes and people had to go back to the drawing board and evaluate how they do things, how they run their operations,” Nicolaisen said. “So this program helps with that and the intent is to bring whatever we learn there back to our operations and share with our teams.”

During the start of the pandemic, Nicolaisen said the scariest thing was the unknown.

“Luckily, we have the proper things in order and it sustained us. We were able to survive when so many people didn’t, which is unfortunate,” he said. “But if there’s any silver lining that came out of COIVD is it made us reevaluate how we do things, and I think as a result, we’re paying more attention to everything.”