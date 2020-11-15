‘The luckiest man’ looks back on friends, places

Sid Mickle calls himself “the luckiest man anyone will ever know.”

That opening sentence in his debut book “A Backwards Glance” sets up a story about the highs and lows of Mickle’s life as he tries to understand “what his life was all about.”

A deeply personal book, the LaFayette native talks about his family relationships - “the good and bad,” a long career in sales that took him around the country, heartbreaking, terrifying and joyous events and many of the people who helped shape his life.

“I go back…as far as I can…(to) things that happened where I was, who the family was and just kicked in from there on events that I remember going through that kind of stuck in my mind,” Mickle said.

And that knack for remembering even the smallest of details helped Mickle as he wrote.

“I do have a very particularly odd memory. I remember little blocks of things. They are almost like photographs. They just stick in my head, and I can visualize them as I write,” he said.

“A Backwards Glance” is separated into 20 chapters with titles like “Mr. Jack Mann’s Gas Station,” “My Sports Days” and “My God, You Fly More Than I Do.” It has been well-received.