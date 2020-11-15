‘The luckiest man’ looks back on friends, places

Sid Mickle calls himself “the luckiest man anyone will ever know.”
That opening sentence in his debut book “A Backwards Glance” sets up a story about the highs and lows of Mickle’s life as he tries to understand “what his life was all about.”
A deeply personal book, the LaFayette native talks about his family relationships - “the good and bad,” a long career in sales that took him around the country, heartbreaking, terrifying and joyous events and many of the people who helped shape his life.
“I go back…as far as I can…(to) things that happened where I was, who the family was and just kicked in from there on events that I remember going through that kind of stuck in my mind,” Mickle said.
And that knack for remembering even the smallest of details helped Mickle as he wrote.
“I do have a very particularly odd memory. I remember little blocks of things. They are almost like photographs. They just stick in my head, and I can visualize them as I write,” he said.
“A Backwards Glance” is separated into 20 chapters with titles like “Mr. Jack Mann’s Gas Station,” “My Sports Days” and “My God, You Fly More Than I Do.” It has been well-received.
One person in particular Mickle wanted to give the pre-copy of the book to was his friend Richard, who he grew up with and wrote a great deal about in his sporting chapter.
“He was the greatest guy I really ever knew.”
Support Local Journalism
Richard had cancer, and Mickle feared that he would die soon. They had been classmates and teammates. He was Mickle’s first roommate in college.
“I mean Richard and I battled in Little League.”
“I wanted to sign it (the pre-copy) and give it to him and say, ‘This is a really valuable thing to me. You’re valuable. I want you to have this,’” Mickle said.
“A Backwards Glance” published July 21. His friend passed away Aug. 22.
“His wife, who is dear friend of mine, too, was able to read with him and read to him. She said it really helped him have some positive, fun memories and laughs in a bad time,” Mickle said. “And I’ve told everybody you don’t write a book like this when you’re a non-professional for money. You write it to recalls things, and you write it to touch people. And you write it, hopefully, to make people maybe laugh, maybe cry, maybe just remember.”
He also tells his readers to cherish their friendships.
“When I recall my friends along this journey, I can honestly say I do not deserve them. From my high school buds to business/work friends, neighborhood friends and everyone in between, I am blessed to know them.”
A number of people have reached out to Mickle about the book. He will get an email or text, or a person will get a message to him through someone he knows.
“My eighth grade English teacher wrote me a five-page letter that had me absolutely crying my eyes out. And she and I have connected since then and talked about the book,” he said. “Those things are like house money. You’re way ahead of any kind of dollar amount you might get out of a book like this.”
For Mickle, looking back at his life helped him: “I learned a lot from taking time to look back and examine these events as an adult,” he writes.
And it seems that candid look at his life helped others, too.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.