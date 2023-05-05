DADEVILLE — Last weekend’s bus ride to Wetumpka was a quiet one for the Dadeville High School track and field team.

The Tigers were en route to the AHSAA Sectionals Meet for their first competition since a mass shooting took place April 15 in downtown Dadeville. That shooting left 32 people injured and took the lives of four individuals, including two members of the team.

Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, was a star runner with multiple first-place finishes this year. He was a multi-sport athlete set to attend Jacksonville State in the fall on a football scholarship. Shaunkivia “Keke” Smith, 17, had joined the program this season, but in dealing with an injury shifted from athlete to team manager. Both seniors, Dowdell and Smith were expected to graduate this spring.

“Both of them was motivators,” said D’Aja Caldwell, a Dadeville long-jumper. “Like, they both motivated each and every one of us so much. … They was a big part of the team. I miss them.”

Dadeville’s hour-long ride to Wetumpka — its first without either Dowdell or Smith — may have been spent in nearly total silence, but the ride back was far different.

The Tigers managed to secure a first-place finish in the boys division, as well as a fourth-place total in the girls. They’re carrying those successes into this weekend, as they departed Thursday, with a send-off from hundreds of Dadeville students, for the AHSAA 3A State Outdoor Championships in Cullman.

“As somebody that, with the help of another coach back in 2000, started the program, to see the way that kids responded to such a tragedy in this area, it’s the most gratifying experience I’ve had at Dadeville High School in 23 years now,” DHS Principal and Head Track Coach Chris Hand said. “Just the resiliency that they have shown, because so many of them are affected, and so many of them have been affected, ... with the seniors particularly. It was just phenomenal.”

In Wetumpka, the Tigers posted 67 points in the girls division, finishing behind first-place Altamont, second-place Westminster School and third-place Beulah. In the boys division, they ran away with a title, posting 133.33 points for a first-place finish. The next closest boys squad, Beulah, was 52 points behind the Tiger. That was the largest separation between first and second place at this year’s 3A Sectional Meet.

The boys squad had two first-place finishes, both from Antojuan Woody, in the 100 and 200 meter. Including Woody’s finishes, the Tigers posted 13 top-three finishes across the 18-event boys division. The girls posted six top-three finishes, with their lone first-place mark being in the 4x100 relay, for their fourth-place finish on the weekend.

“This team, we’re very strong right now,” Caldwell, 18, said. “I like the way that we done came together so, so much ever since everything that happened, even though we was all together (before). But now, you can just feel it that we all just want it so bad, that we just want to win. We just want to do it for our friends that passed away.”

Tyler Colvin, a senior javelin-thrower who logged a second-place finish in Wetumpka, said Dowdell and Smith were the reason the Tigers succeeded as they did.

“All our friends, and all the stuff that happened — we did that for them,” Colvin said. “Because I know Phil, this is all he’d been ready to do, this, being ready to go to state. That’s why we did it.”

This weekend’s State Championships is shaping up to be a different animal for the Tigers. Where they competed in an eight-team field last weekend, they’ll go up against 42 different schools representing the 3A classification in Cullman, hopeful to come out on top.

Regardless of how the weekend ends, Hand said he’s seen his team embody determination and resilience all week. And it’s clear his athletes feel their teammates are still with them.

“We’re all just doing it, bringing it,” Caldwell said. “We’re just fighting for the top spot, and I’m just so proud of our team. Some people never would have thought that stuff like that couldn’t happen, but we showing everybody that anything’s possible.”