The Old 280 Fall Boogie is back

In 1991 Peek renovated a 1930s cotton warehouse and he opened the design and print shop, Standard Deluxe.

Since then Peek has renovated about 10 structures and continues to refurbish materials like old business signs and billboards for the property. The Alabama State Council of the Arts has awarded Peek the 2021 Design Fellowship, acknowledging his work as an Alabama artist and creative space maker over the past thirty years.

Peek has salvaged unique pieces from all around Auburn and incorporated them into the layout of the property. Next to the stage, there are breezeblocks that were from Spur Gas Station in downtown Auburn and he was able to get 80 feet of the War Eagle Supper Club tents.

In addition to printing customer supplied art and collaborating with other artists, Peek decided to host music and other events like the Boogie at his location, adding music presenter to his titles of artist and printmaker.

“Since graduating high school, I’ve been into printmaking and creating t-shirts and the core of my business is printing and designing t-shirts,” Peek said. “Over the years of printing for so many bands and just being a music lover myself, we started hosting music in 2001.”