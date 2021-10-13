The Old 280 Fall Boogie is back

After last year’s Old 280 Fall Boogie was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Standard Deluxe’s owner Scott Peek is excited to finally host the event again.
This weekend, Oct. 15 – Oct. 17, Standard Deluxe will be hosting their ninth Fall Boogie in Waverly, Alabama, which was named a “must see” top 10 event in 2020 by The State of Alabama.
Standard Deluxe will also be celebrating their 30th anniversary of business at the event, but Peek said they’ve been celebrating all year.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Peek said. “It seems odd that we’ve been open for 30 years, but we’re still here.”
Peek wants to continue celebrating and letting people know about their 30th anniversary by hosting the Fall Boogie in a three-day event.
In the past, it has just been a one-day event, but this year Peek has the opportunity to host music for three days.
Peek said he has a fantastic lineup of bands and musicians as well as visual arts vendors and delicious food. There will also be plenty of room at the outdoor event, which is perfect for social distancing.
“Our outdoor stage is like a mini amphitheater. We have a great, big grassy lawn that’s set up for folks to come and enjoy themselves,” he said.
In 1991 Peek renovated a 1930s cotton warehouse and he opened the design and print shop, Standard Deluxe.
Since then Peek has renovated about 10 structures and continues to refurbish materials like old business signs and billboards for the property. The Alabama State Council of the Arts has awarded Peek the 2021 Design Fellowship, acknowledging his work as an Alabama artist and creative space maker over the past thirty years.
Peek has salvaged unique pieces from all around Auburn and incorporated them into the layout of the property. Next to the stage, there are breezeblocks that were from Spur Gas Station in downtown Auburn and he was able to get 80 feet of the War Eagle Supper Club tents.
In addition to printing customer supplied art and collaborating with other artists, Peek decided to host music and other events like the Boogie at his location, adding music presenter to his titles of artist and printmaker.
“Since graduating high school, I’ve been into printmaking and creating t-shirts and the core of my business is printing and designing t-shirts,” Peek said. “Over the years of printing for so many bands and just being a music lover myself, we started hosting music in 2001.”
Peek said the origin of the Old 280 Boogie goes back to the late 90s when the four-lane 280 highway was built. This highway directed traffic to drive around the town of Waverly, which is just north of Auburn and Opelika, instead of through it.
After the highway was opened and there was less traffic in the area, Peek said the people of Waverly celebrated. Peek and other townspeople held a little festival until he made it part of his business, which eventually grew to what it is today.
This weekend the gates will open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, the pre-night to the Fall Boogie. Food will be available and show time will start at 6:15 with performances on the outdoor stage by Seth Walker, Joshua Ray Walker and Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears.
The festivities will continue on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. with performances by five different bands and a special 30th anniversary reunion.
On the final day, Sunday Boogie Brunch, the gates will open at 10 a.m. for brunch and will be followed by two performances.