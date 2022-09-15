'The only one in the world': Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center is officially dedicated in Auburn

Auburn University held a dedication ceremony for the new Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center on Thursday afternoon. Around 200 people gathered on the green space between the Rane Center and the Hey Day Market to celebrate the completion of the one-of-a-kind teaching and hospitality facility.

The 142,000-square-foot Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center cost $110 million. A topping off ceremony was held in May 2021 and construction was finished earlier this year. It is the new home to Auburn's School of Hospitality Management in the College of Human Sciences.

The facility includes the Hey Day Market and rooftop lounge and gardens, which opened on Aug. 15, its teaching restaurant, 1856, which opened Aug. 17, and The Laurel Hotel and Spa, a luxury hotel, which opened Aug. 29.

On Thursday, the speakers included Christopher B. Roberts, president of Auburn University; Susan Hubbard, dean of the College of Human Sciences; Hans van der Reijden, founder and CEO of Ithaka Hospitality Partners; Bob Dumas, Auburn University Board of Trustees member; and Jimmy Rane, lead donor of the project and an Auburn University trustee.

Rane bought the name to the building for $12 million to honor his parents, Tony and Libba Rane.

“They loved to entertain,” he said of his parents. “They did truly enjoy entertaining and having people over and breaking bread.”

Rane said he wanted the new culinary center to be the best in the world.

“That’s a pretty strong statement,” he said. “That was the challenge that we gave to Hans and his team, and you need to know that they studied this project for over 10 years.

“They found there was centers of excellence in pockets: there was a center for culinary, there was a center for wine. Never was there one facility in one place for all of those disciplines. Today we're opening a center, the only one in the world, where you can get a degree in every one of those disciplines in one place.”

Roberts spoke of the opportunities the Rane Center will provide students.

“Students can work side by side with our amazing faculty and staff in the Laurel Hotel and Spa, in our teaching restaurant in 1856 or a host of food and beverage laboratories,” he said. “It's really wonderful that our community will be able to bear witness to our students’ education in real time."