The Potting Shed takes root in north Auburn

Green-thumbed north Auburn residents looking for convenience in growing their garden will soon have a new destination when a local garden center branches out there early next year.

The Potting Shed will open a second location on U.S. 280 neighboring the Chevron gas station. It’s targeted for a February opening and will be about twice the size of the original property, according to shop manager Chloe Hellen.

“We have a lot of customers that drive from that side of town or Lake Martin, and they have to come all the way to the other side of Auburn,” Hellen said. “At the second location, we’ll have stone and bulk material and a bigger yard for pots and trees. We’ll just be able to carry more inventory.”

The shop’s existing original location is at 4137 Moores Mill Rd. in east Auburn and is about an acre large, but Hellen said the new shop will feature a larger greenhouse and offer more houseplants and varieties of trees.

Having two locations should allow The Potting Shed to balance out its customer base, which can reach as many as 200 people per day during the shop’s peak time of year in spring, Hellen said. She added that the shop will divide its products between both once the second shop opens.