The power of a second chance: Electrical company and ministry focuses on helping those with criminal pasts grow and heal

Every morning at about 6 a.m., around two dozen men gather together at a warehouse and office building in Salem, Ala., to sing and pray.

Joshua Vandusseldorp, a former U.S. Marine, founded Abel Electric and Abel Ministries soon after getting out of prison in order to provide a place to give those with criminal pasts or those who struggle with an addiction a place to grow and heal.

“Once they get out of prison, they might not have a license, they might have medical issues, they don’t have a job, they don’t have a car, they don’t have a place to live, so they return right back to the place they came from,” Vandusseldorp said. “Maybe they decided like a lot of men, ‘Hey, I’m going to get out [of prison] and do right,’ but they’d go back over and over because they didn’t really have an opportunity, a chance, somewhere safe they could learn, grow or change. That’s what we do here. That’s our vision.”

Vandusseldorp is no stranger to prison himself. After he left the U.S. military, he said, he moved to Atlanta and started selling drugs for about three years until he was finally arrested while trafficking methamphetamine and sentenced to prison.