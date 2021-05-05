The Power of Will: Auburn family starts nonprofit in memory of son lost to cancer

Will listened to Drake and Kanye West and Bruce Springsteen, and he would often rewatch the same TV shows—namely Lost, The Office and Madmen—over and over again instead of moving on to new ones.

He didn’t call Sally “mom,” but instead addressed her as “Salvo,” for reasons he never explained.

After graduating from Auburn High School in 2013, he went to John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio, and despite being diagnosed with cancer at the age of 20, he didn’t stop going to class and hated being pitied.

“Sometimes at dinner, [Sally] would like to bring [the cancer] up and kind of ruin the mood, and Will would be like, ‘Shut up Salvo, we’re not talking about this,” Ellie said.

Over the course of living with cancer for years and going for radiation and chemotherapy treatments, relapse after relapse, Sally said Will never gave up or had his resolve weakened by his illness, but pushed on.

“He said, ‘I’m going to do the things I’ve always wanted to do,’” Sally said. “He saw Bruce Sprinsteen on crutches, and he never felt sorry for himself. We never thought his treatments were that bad, but now when we talk to his nurse practitioner, she was like, ‘Nobody handles the treatments like this.’”