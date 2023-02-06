Icon, champion, courageous pioneer and bold advocate are just a few words that have been used to describe Salem native Sarah Thomas.

Mayors, governors, senators, councilmen, young students and more have commended her dedication to researching the sickle cell disease and educating the community.

After Thomas’ 10-year-old son, Todd Phillip Franklin Thomas, passed away from sickle cell disease in Feb. 1974, she became a torchbearer for education on and treatment for the condition. Up until the day she passed on July 2, 2022, at the age of 91, she never stopped being an advocate.

On Monday, Feb. 6, Thomas would have turned 92.

“Ms. Sarah Thomas was a champion in the battle against sickle cell,” Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said. “She was such a hard worker and she had a lot of perseverance.”

Fuller first met Thomas right after he was elected as mayor in 2004. He said she was quick to call and make an appointment to tell him about what she was doing.

“She made a lot of difference not only in Opelika and Lee County, but she made a lot of difference in the State of Alabama of raising awareness of sickle cell and doing things to get screenings for newborn infants.”

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones knew Thomas for over 30 years. He was also a board member on the sickle cell foundation Thomas started because he felt it was important to help bring awareness to the disease.

“She was just a big sweetheart. She was so kind and generous and caring about others,” Jones said. “One of the things that I always admired about her was that she had a genuine and sincere concern for others, especially in regard to the circumstances surrounding sickle cell.”

Jones said the world needs more people like Thomas who are dedicated and committed to helping others and caring for them.

Becoming an advocate

Thomas was born to Arthur Sr. and Maggie Ward on Feb. 6, 1931. She grew up in Salem and was the second oldest of nine siblings. She was a 1951 graduate of East Street High School in Opelika and went on to attend Tuskegee University, Auburn University and The University of Alabama.

Thomas and her late husband Benny Thomas Jr. were the proud parents of four children: Gregory, Ronald, Maggie and Todd. Before she passed, she had three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Maggie said her mother loved her family dearly, and they loved her.

In 1974 during the time Todd was in the hospital suffering from sickle cell anemia, Thomas was working as a nurse. She asked the doctor questions about the disease, but he replied that he didn’t have much information about it.

“It was that day, when my brother died, my mother said, ‘No other mother will have to go through what I just went through and people not knowing about the disease,’” Maggie said.

Maggie was 11 years old when her younger brother passed away and she described it as a traumatic experience for her family.

Sickle cell anemia is an inherited disorder that affects the shape of red blood cells that carry oxygen to all parts of the body. Those with the disease have some red blood cells shaped like sickles or crescent moons instead of a round shape, according to a study from the Mayo Clinic.

These crescent-shaped cells become hard and sticky and can clog the blood flow causing pain and other serious complications. These cells also die early causing a shortage of red blood cells.

This disease most commonly affects people of African descent and symptoms usually appear around six months of age. For a baby to be born with it, both parents must carry the sickle cell gene.

In the 1970s, there was little information about the disease and no programs to help prevent or combat it, so Thomas took it upon herself to make a change.

She received extensive training from Grady and Emory Hospitals in Atlanta, Ga. and established the first sickle cell program in the state in 1974, the Southeast Alabama Sickle Cell Association, with a goal to provide education, screening, counseling, medical and financial referrals to victims of the disease.

Thomas, along with her daughter Maggie, traveled to the Alabama State Capitol in 1979 to meet with Gov. George C. Wallace.

“I was there in that first meeting, and immediately, they did not have funding, but (Gov. Wallace) said, ‘Go to the discretionary funds and find this lady some money for her program,” Maggie said.

The program became the first of its kind to receive state funding. Prior to this, in 1975, Wallace also declared February as “State Sickle Cell Month,” for the first time in honor of Todd.

Throughout the years, Alabama governors continued to do so. The last time Thomas was able to travel to Montgomery for the proclamation signing was in 2013 when Robert Bentley was governor.

By 1980, Thomas became responsible for initiating the screening of newborn infants for sickle cell in hospitals statewide.

Maggie said Thomas founded a new program in 1991 shifting her primary goal to emphasizing medical care and research, called the Lee County-East Alabama Comprehensive Sickle Cell Education and Research Foundation, Inc. She operated out of East Alabama Medical Center and Phenix Regional Hospital.

“Her contributions to the sickle cell phenomenon ignited sickle cell chapters throughout the state of Alabama,” Maggie said.

Board members for the local foundation included Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, Auburn Senator Ted Little, late Lee County Commissioner John Harris, Rep. Rev. George Brandy, late councilman Clarence Harris, late councilwoman Mary Brook, late Lindbergh Jackson and more.

Maggie said her mother had “quality and qualified people serving on her board. She wanted only the best representing the organization.”

Melton Torbert was the last president of the foundation Thomas appointed. Torbert remembered Thomas visiting his school when he was young, and when she got sick recently, he called to check on her every day, according to Maggie.

“In my mother’s failing health, she wanted somebody that she knew was going to work,” Maggie said. “She knew that he would hold that organization up.”

More contributions

Thomas traveled to schools throughout Alabama to spread awareness and her research even expanded to Nairobi, Kenya.

In addition to being an advocate for sickle cell awareness, Maggie said her mother was involved in her community.

Thomas was a devoted member of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Salem where she served as president of the Usher Board and Deacon Wives, chairperson of the Sick and Shut-in Ministry and was the second vice president of the Auburn District Baptist Women Convention that served 66 churches.

She also established the Nurses Guild, a nursing program within churches, and she served as counselor for the guild in the Auburn District and the Southeast State Convention.

Thomas became the first Black deputized registrar in Salem where she was devoted to getting people out to vote. She was also an instructor for the Lee County Chapter of the American Red Cross where she traveled across the state providing training.

Other accomplishments included being, named “Most Influential Woman” in the book “Women of the South,” chosen as Girl Scout Role Model of the Year, being Alabama State Grand Matron in 1970, chosen for Channel 9 WTVM Special Friends Award for her work in the community and listed in “Jet” and “Ebony” magazines, two national magazines that spotlight African Americans.

“My mother was a phenomenal person,” Maggie said. “She just embodied elegance, she was such an eloquent lady, she was courageous, she was bold. Every challenge she met was nothing to her.”

Thomas’ death was mourned across the state in July and several cities, including Opelika and Tuskegee, made proclamations to celebrate and honor her life.