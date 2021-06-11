The rain stopped and SummerNight art walk went off without a hitch

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is the largest event in downtown Auburn as far as the crowd goes, so for a lot of these merchants, they’re offering specials and extended shopping hours for customers during the night, but they also know events like this generates traffic of people who will come the next day or next week,” Kohn said.

Several local organizations and businesses went all in on the lemon theme, with the Auburn Arts Association selling lemon-flavored cookies, cakes, pastries and pastries, while Kohn said local retailer Charming Oaks offered discounts on anything yellow and 17-16 offering lemon slushies.

“Our merchants definitely get into it, and tonight also marks the start of our cocktail trail where patrons are encouraged to try various summer-themed cocktails through the end of June,” Kohn said.

By about 6 p.m., the majority of the crowd had gathered around Toomer’s Corner to watch the SummerNight parade go by with appearances from the Girl Scouts, the Lee County Democratic Club and a dance performance by students of Variations Dance Studio to the soundtrack of Disney’s “Frozen” which ended with a barrage of confetti explosions to the song “Let it Go.”

The free event is hosted each year by several local organizations, including the Auburn Arts Association, the City of Auburn, the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities and the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.