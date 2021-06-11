The rain stopped and SummerNight art walk went off without a hitch

Despite the pouring rain earlier that day, by Friday evening Toomer’s Corner was flooded with laughter, smiles, dancers, music and lemons as hundreds of Auburn residents came downtown for the 14th annual SummerNight Downtown Art Walk.
“It brings togetherness,” said Sara Hand Custer, cultural arts director for the City of Auburn and a co-coordinator of the event, of the event. “After the weather forecast today, we’re just so grateful to be here and be together.”
Custer said the lemon theme for the SummerNight Downtown Art Walk was originally planned for 2020, but after the coronavirus pandemic swept across the nation, the 14th annual downtown celebration of the arts had to be pushed back.
“The purpose of creating the SummerNight Downtown Art Walk was that Auburn always slows down in the summertime and we start to miss everyone, so what a great reunion bringing everyone together in downtown Auburn to celebrate the arts, especially after 2020,” Custer said. “People need this. ... When life gives you lemons, we bring you SummerNight.”
Stalls and vendors selling hand crafted pottery, art work, frozen treats and more lined Magnolia Avenue and College Street. One such stall was manned by the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association’s Downtown Coordinator Jessica Kohn, who was busy selling t-shirts and promoting local businesses.
“This is the largest event in downtown Auburn as far as the crowd goes, so for a lot of these merchants, they’re offering specials and extended shopping hours for customers during the night, but they also know events like this generates traffic of people who will come the next day or next week,” Kohn said.
Several local organizations and businesses went all in on the lemon theme, with the Auburn Arts Association selling lemon-flavored cookies, cakes, pastries and pastries, while Kohn said local retailer Charming Oaks offered discounts on anything yellow and 17-16 offering lemon slushies.
“Our merchants definitely get into it, and tonight also marks the start of our cocktail trail where patrons are encouraged to try various summer-themed cocktails through the end of June,” Kohn said.
By about 6 p.m., the majority of the crowd had gathered around Toomer’s Corner to watch the SummerNight parade go by with appearances from the Girl Scouts, the Lee County Democratic Club and a dance performance by students of Variations Dance Studio to the soundtrack of Disney’s “Frozen” which ended with a barrage of confetti explosions to the song “Let it Go.”
The free event is hosted each year by several local organizations, including the Auburn Arts Association, the City of Auburn, the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities and the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association.