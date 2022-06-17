The Starbucks inside Auburn University's student center is moving so it can offer a bigger menu

The Auburn Board of Trustees has approved the relocation of Starbucks within the Melton Student Center.

The coffee shop, now located on the second floor of the Melton Student Center, will be moved to the site of the former sandwich and soup restaurant, Au Bon Pain.

An opening date has not been announced.

The 2,400-square-foot space will allow Starbucks to offer hot breakfast items, which it is unable to prepare in the current location.

The new store will allow guests to order breakfast sandwiches and wraps in addition to the bakery items already being sold.

Seay, Seay, and Litchfield Architects of Montgomery will be drafting up plans for the new store. The firm has designed multiple Auburn University dining facilities in recent years.

The project is anticipated to be financed by Student Affairs funds.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.