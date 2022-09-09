The tailgating party that never ends: At Auburn RV park, people leave their camper for the whole season

If someone told you there’s a place where some of the biggest Auburn University football fans can eat, drink and live next to each other for every home game, would you believe it?

University Station RV Resort is only three miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium and provides a tailgating experience different from anything on Auburn’s campus.

Mathan Holt, also referred to as "The Mayor of University Station," started the RV resort 23 years ago. After recent renovations, he now has 800 RV lots – 740 that rent for the entire season, and 60 for those who want to visit for one game.

“We had to add lots because nobody ever left," Holt said. "Folks have been here tailgating for 18 years. We had to turn people away this year because of how many people wanted a lot.”

Auburn fans come from around the country to park their RVs at University Station. Some fans opt to leave their RVs on their rented lot and make the trek back and forth to Auburn for every home game, while others just stay at the resort for the entire season.

“Because of COVID, a lot of people can work remotely, and some decided they didn’t want to travel to Auburn every weekend," Holt said, "so they stay here for the whole season, especially because there are five back-to-back home games this year."

The 175-acre park has two bathhouses, a laundry facility, a convenience store, a clubhouse and golf cart rentals available for all residents. There's also a shuttle running to and from Jordan-Hare Stadium during game day.

On home game weekends, a live band performs on Friday evening, giving fans a chance to mingle and even get an early start on there tailgating.

Then there's Saturday.

“Saturdays are really fun because we like to have things the guests can do,” Holt said.

Aubie and the cheerleaders made an appearance this weekend, and birds from the Southeastern Raptor Center are lined up for a visit homecoming weekend.

There'll be a Mardi Gras golf cart parade for the LSU game on Oct. 1, trick-or-treating for the Arkansas game on Oct. 29, and a live auction on Nov. 11, the night before the Texas A&M game.

“The money we raise from the live auction goes to incoming freshmen of Auburn that are family and friends of University Station,” said property manager, Kim Mulkey. “We raised $8,000 last year and gave away eight $1,000 scholarships. Guests donate anything to the auction, from a piece of artwork to memorabilia and homemade goods.”

Holt said other people have talked to him about starting an RV park like University Station in their college town.

“There’s not another place like this in the US – none that focuses on football," Holt said. "There’s not any land as big as ours and as close as we are to the stadium in the Southeast. I’m just a poor ol' country boy that pays attention to what people want.”

'Hey, Coach!'

For the past decade, Chuck Anderson and his wife, LeeAnn McGill, have only missed a few Auburn University home football games at University Station.

“It was something that we just randomly did, and we became quite caught up in it," Anderson said. "We just had a really, really good time that first year and decided that we were going to upgrade and start staying there quite a bit."

After renting an RV from a coworker for the first year, the Orange Beach residents decided to buy a 30-foot camper.

Anderson, who's a retired high school football coach, said that over the years he's earned a nickname there.

“People say, ‘Hey, Coach,' you know, and we'll holler back," he said, "and even though you don't know people's names, sometimes you recognize faces and you recognize those same faces year after year."

Anderson wasn't a student at Auburn, but he grew up watching games with his father and has loved the Tigers for as long as he can remember.

“The tailgating at an RV resort provides you with a different atmosphere for a football game,” said Anderson. “It's just a real upbeat, friendly atmosphere that everybody's positive about what's going on. Even the most pessimistic Auburn fans can get excited going to the tailgate areas of the University Station.”

When Auburn loses, Anderson said, everybody sulks a little bit and tries to figure out what the team can do better.

When Auburn wins, there's a special tree on the RV grounds that everybody can roll with toilet paper – just like on Toomer’s Corner

“It's unique to Auburn," Anderson said of the RV park. "I couldn’t do this in just a normal campground or something like that."

'Huge pep rally'

When Huntley Huckle's son decided he was going to Auburn University this fall as a freshman, the Fairhope native knew exactly where she wanted to be on game day weekends.

“I heard about this RV park from a friend of mine four years ago where I could leave everything set up so you don't have to drag everything up and back when we want to visit," Huckle said. "So I’ve been planning this for four years."

Her plan for this season is to leave her 30-foot RV on the lot she rented and drive back and forth from Fairhope every weekend there's a home game.

“We got there Friday night, and we just immediately made friends, it was just so great,” Huckle said of Auburn's season opener last weekend. “Then Saturday during the day, there was just so much activity going on around the whole park. It's just like being in a huge pep rally for Auburn.”

After her first tailgating experience at University Station, Huckle said she knows where she will be every football season.

“I'm probably gonna go up every single weekend now because it's fantastic,” she said. “My favorite part was just how many people I met and became friends with.”

University Station RV Resort is booked for the entire 2022 football season. There are other private RV parks in the area, but if you’d like to stay at Auburn in an RV and tailgate there, there are two on-campus options.

RVs may park in the hayfields on South Donahue Drive or at Facilities and Community Gardens at Samford Avenue, starting at 2 p.m. on the Friday before home games.

RVs must leave campus by 4 p.m. on Sundays following each home game.