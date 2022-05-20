'The thing you can't compromise on as a Catholic': Vicar, parishioners respond to vandalism at women's clinic in Auburn

A women's medical clinic that opposes abortion was vandalized this week in Auburn.

At around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the clinic's sign was scratched with a key, and the cars of staff members were also keyed, according to workers at the clinic, who notified police.

Women's Hope Medical Clinic is a Christian-based organization dedicated to counseling and meeting the needs of those facing unplanned pregnancies. The clinic provides free ultrasound, parenting education, post-abortion support and other services, and its states that it "does not offer or refer for pregnancy terminations or birth control."

While the clinic does not identify itself as Catholic, parishioners from St. Michael's Catholic Church and students with Auburn Catholic Campus Ministry volunteer there.

“There's just been a lot of encouragement on social media to vandalize Catholic churches and pro-life ministries,” said the Rev. Peyton Plessala, parochial vicar at St. Michael’s.

On May 2, Politico revealed that the Supreme Court voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, according to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito and leaked from inside the court to the media outlet.

The teachings of Catholicism oppose abortion because they aim to honor the dignity of all life from conception to natural death, Plessala said.

Earlier this month, the White House condemned an attack on an anti-abortion office in Wisconsin. The group's headquarters was set on fire, graffitied and vandalized.

“I thought Auburn was going to be relatively immune to that because we're in the Southeast, Plessala said. "People are pretty respectful and polite."

He said that on Mother's Day, St. Michael’s called for extra police support as a precaution.

President Joe Biden is a practicing Catholic but has called for more “pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe,” according to a statement published by the White House.

“I think you can be Democratic and be Catholic," said Kyle Byrne, a St. Michael’s parishioner and recent Auburn University graduate. "But I think the thing that you can't compromise on as a Catholic is abortion."

Ginny Wilder, an AU nursing student and parishioner, agreed. “I don't think that being pro-choice is fully living up to the Catholic teachings,” she said.

Biden opposed abortion earlier in his political career, and now supports Roe v. Wade.

“He's supportive of politics that are in direct contradiction to Catholic Church teaching," Plessala said. "It’s very scandalizing."

Plessala said that both parties have views with which the Catholic Church disagrees, and that St. Michael’s welcomes parishioners from all parties and does not concern itself with politics.

“My principal concern is not with American politics," Plessala said. "My principal concern is with the honoring of the dignity of human life and all forms."

Women’s Hope Medical Clinic is holding a prayer vigil open to all from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, which is election day in Lee County, to pray for the clinic and the Supreme Court.

