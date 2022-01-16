The Tigers get the crowns: Auburn students win Miss Alabama USA and Miss Teen Alabama USA

Vinson said pursuing this goal has changed her life in many ways and has helped her grow spiritually, physically and mentally.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’ve worked for this for years,” she said. “I just think about eighth grade me and I never could see myself doing this, even three years ago. It just seemed like a far-fetched dream.”

Vinson, who is from Dothan, will be graduating in July of this year with a degree in business administration and a minor in marketing.

“I'm not quite sure the route I want to take yet, but I've just learned to be OK with the process,” Vinson said. “Ideally I would love to work in the music industry working with artists and making other people’s dreams a reality.”

Story, who is from Lawrenceburg, Tenn., is a freshman nursing major at Auburn University and plans to be a nurse anesthetist, to continue to grow her online boutique and to make a difference in the world.

“I was absolutely shocked and honored,” Story said. “I can’t believe this is real, but it’s an honor of a lifetime. I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen next year.”