The Tigers get the crowns: Auburn students win Miss Alabama USA and Miss Teen Alabama USA

Two Auburn University students were crowned Saturday evening during the Miss Alabama USA Pageant at Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University.
Katelyn Vinson, a senior competing as Miss Dothan, was named Miss Alabama USA, and AnnaLee Story, a freshman competing as Miss Tiger Town Teen, was named Miss Teen Alabama USA.
“I am actually in shock,” Vinson said. “I couldn’t even cry. It took me a second to even start crying because I just could not believe it. I have worked so hard and so tirelessly for this.”
Contestants from all over the state competed for scholarships, prizes and a chance to travel the state promoting the pageant. Vinson is headed to the Miss USA pageant, while Story will represent Alabama in the Miss Teen USA pageant.
On Saturday night, the Gogue Center was crowded with family members, friends and other audience members who showed their support for their competitor by cheering, whistling, holding up posters and waving glow sticks.
After two days of competing in interview, evening gown and swimsuit/active wear competitions, the 34 Miss Alabama contestants and the 47 Miss Teen Alabama contestants were each narrowed down to the top five.
Vinson said pursuing this goal has changed her life in many ways and has helped her grow spiritually, physically and mentally.
“I’ve worked for this for years,” she said. “I just think about eighth grade me and I never could see myself doing this, even three years ago. It just seemed like a far-fetched dream.”
Vinson, who is from Dothan, will be graduating in July of this year with a degree in business administration and a minor in marketing.
“I'm not quite sure the route I want to take yet, but I've just learned to be OK with the process,” Vinson said. “Ideally I would love to work in the music industry working with artists and making other people’s dreams a reality.”
Story, who is from Lawrenceburg, Tenn., is a freshman nursing major at Auburn University and plans to be a nurse anesthetist, to continue to grow her online boutique and to make a difference in the world.
“I was absolutely shocked and honored,” Story said. “I can’t believe this is real, but it’s an honor of a lifetime. I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen next year.”
The top four runners up for Miss Alabama, from first to fourth, were as follows: Noelia Voigt, Miss Camelia; Harleigh Lantrip, Miss Hoover; Natalie Lamm, Miss Auburn; and Samantha Huver, Miss Northport.
The top four runners up for Miss Teen Alabama, from first to fourth, were as follows: Jaycee Parker, Miss Gulf Coast Teen; Kensey Collins, Miss Spanish Fort Teen; Maddie Corbitt, Miss Trussville Teen; and Natalie Robertson, Miss Northwest Alabama Teen.
Votes were collected online for the People’s Choice Award, and the winners were Shalee Winsett, Miss Baldwin County, and Madeline Talley, Miss Lake Martin Teen.
For Most Photogenic, the judges selected Jordan Golden, Miss Indian Springs Village, and Arica Haywood, Miss River Region Teen.
The contestants voted among themselves for the Miss Congeniality award, given to the friendliest and kindest, and the recipients were Lauren Gray, Miss Flint River, and Joi Williams, Miss Mobile County Teen.