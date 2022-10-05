The wait is over: Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again

Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again.

A Publix store opened at 138 Gay Street on Wednesday morning. The new 20,000-square-foot store sits adjacent to Samford Hall and Toomer’s Corner and is within easy walking distance of Auburn University. It offers a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy.

“We just opened today, but we've had people walking up trying to come in and asking when we're open, asking when we're going to be ready for them,” said Bryce Harris, store manager of the new Publix.

Construction began on the project in September 2021. The store was originally projected to open in September of this year but was delayed by construction issues and football games.

“This is a vision that the city of Auburn has had for many years to bring a grocery store back to downtown Auburn,” said Mayor Ron Anders, who was on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony with Auburn University President Chris Roberts.

The new Publix is part of a larger 35,600-square-foot-shopping center called Shops on Gay Street. A new Pants Store also recently opened in the complex.

A Burger King was on the property before construction began last year.

“This was a very large parking lot with a very small fast food restaurant for many, many years,” Anders said. “Now it is a very active development and is going to create awesome shopping opportunities for Auburn’s citizens.”

The store will be open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.