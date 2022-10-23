THE WAR ROOM: After an Auburn woman was murdered, two agents took on the 10-year-old cold case with no body, rallied a team, built a case and helped send Rick Ennis to prison for life

Mark Whitaker and John “J.W.” Barnes remember when they decided they were going to do whatever it took.

It was 2016. They were both special agents with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and had agreed to take on the cold case of Lori Ann Slesinski, a 24-year-old Auburn resident who’d gone missing in 2006.

Whitaker was sitting at home at midnight looking through a mountain of information from the case file, when he saw a DVD labeled “Walmart video.” It was surveillance footage of Slesinski shopping, the last time she was ever seen.

Whitaker watched it and said later that it “broke his heart.”

“It was just a cute college girl in Walmart on a Saturday just getting stuff because she’s gonna go out that night with her friends and have drinks and have fun,” Whitaker said. “Then less than an hour later, she’s gone.”

He called his partner, Barnes, who also had a copy of the disc.

“He got on and was looking at it at the same time with me,” Whitaker said of Barnes, “and I just got really emotional because I have granddaughters, I have nieces, and it just hit me.”

Barnes was also struck by the reality that Slesinski was gone. “That’s the last image of her on the face of Earth,” he said.

Like the detectives working the case when Slesinski went missing, he knew the prime suspect was Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis.

“Only Ennis knows where she is, and he’s not talking,” Barnes recalled thinking.

Both agents knew they had no DNA linking Ennis to Slesinski’s trailer or her burned-up car. They had no body. Digital photos of evidence had been lost in a computer crash, and the string of officers overseeing the case had retired.

And they also knew that, generally speaking, criminal cases only get weaker with age.

They knew all this.

They watched the video.

Then Barnes told Whitaker, “We got to get this one.”

This is the story of how they set up a war room, built a case and helped rally the team that sent Ennis to prison for life.

Going cold

Slesinski was last heard from on Saturday, June 10, 2006, before she went to Walmart. She had plans to hang out with a friend that night and the next day, but she never showed up.

She was reported missing to Auburn police on the following Tuesday, and police found her vehicle the next day burning on Dekalb Street.

The Auburn police along with hundreds of other law enforcement personnel from different agencies worked diligently on the case over the years, but continued to hit dead ends.

“In cold cases you always look for what happened and why did the case go cold,” Barnes said. “It’s usually a number of reasons. A common one is the case agent gets reassigned, retires or transfers. They just don’t have the manpower to keep on these cases, especially these local municipalities because there’s so much current crime.”

Barnes said that’s what happened to the Slesinski case, in which several of the original case agents had retired.

One of those agents was Chris Murray with the Auburn Police Department, who retired in 2007. Murray said those working the case in those early days were almost certain that Ennis was the culprit.

“We just didn’t feel like we had enough evidence to prove that he was responsible for her disappearance,” Murray said. “We had our suspicions, of course, but if you don’t have your evidence, I’m not going to convict somebody, and you shouldn’t.”

He said he and other officers were busy following tips from Ennis.

“We were spending time on stuff that he was telling us that turned out not to be true, but it takes time to do that,” Murray said. “He was feeding us information that was not accurate.”

Meanwhile, the APD phone kept ringing with more crimes and cases to deal with.

Reopening

Paul Register, today the public safety director for the City of Auburn, was a lieutenant over the detective division when Slesinski went missing. In 2013, when he became the Auburn chief of police, he still had the file and thought about it often.

“I kept a copy of the file the entire time because I just always felt like the case was solvable,” Register said.

In 2016, Register learned that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was devoting resources to older, unsolved cases, and he made a pitch for the Slesinski case.

Whitaker and Barnes had come out of retirement to start up the SBI cold case unit, and Murray, who had retired in 2007, helped convince them to take the Slesinski case.

“We felt like there was some good evidence in the case and just needed some time to put it together,” Murray said.

Register turned the Slesinski file over to the two agents.

“I think Mark took half of the file,” Barnes said of his partner, “and I took half because there’s a pretty large file, because we have to vet these cases to make sure that they’re something that is viable.”

Pretty quickly, they saw the promise and the problems with the case.

They also wanted to solve the case for Arlene Slesinski, Lori Ann’s mother.

“She’s such a good woman,” Whitaker said of Arlene. “She’s the strongest woman I’ve ever seen in my life to have been through everything she’s been through. Her faith is unbelievable. And just, gosh, she’s strong.”

Whitaker hung a picture of Lori Ann Slesinski in his closet, where he would see it every morning while he was getting ready for the day.

“It would just remind me every day what I was doing,” he said. “This case was really a passion for me. I was probably obsessed with this case, but I think you have to be.”

The commitment

But before they got too deep into the case, they needed to get a question answered:

If they cracked the Slesinski murder case but still had no body, would the district attorney be willing to prosecute it?

At a meeting, they cornered Brandon Hughes, elected as the Lee County District Attorney in 2016, and asked him.

“He said, ‘Sure,’” Whitaker said, “and he goes, ‘Are you ready?’

“And I went, ‘No, we’re not ready.’

“And he said, ‘Well, I’m on board if y’all bring it to me and sell it to me, and if it’s a good case I’ll absolutely prosecute it.”

Barnes said Hughes’ response was a huge step toward going after Ennis.

“That was a plus,” Barnes said, “because a lot of prosecutors, in my experience, if you don’t have a body, they’re not too aggressive when it comes to seeking a prosecution.”

Hughes would be arrested and charged with violations of the state ethics act and conspiracy to commit theft in November of 2020. Jessica Ventiere became Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem, and then, after Hughes’ conviction in the summer of 2021, the county’s acting district attorney who would prosecute the case against Ennis.

“I have to give Brandon a lot of credit there,” Whitaker said, “but also at the same time Jessica was fantastic. She was working this case with us initially, too. Her and Brandon were both going to prosecute this case, so we never missed a beat.”

Ventiere had special motivation to pursue the Slesinski cold case. Her grandmother was murdered in the 1980s while tending the country grocery store she owned.

“What we know is that a man came in and shot her, killed her for whatever money she had in the cash register, and then left, so she died in the store,” Ventiere said. “So I don’t believe that we will ever have a resolution to her case. And so to me it just gives me a different perspective. …”

“Nobody should ever get away with murder,” she said.

The room

Whitaker and Barnes needed a place to chart the evidence. They needed a war room.

They asked Hughes for one, and he gave them a large space in the Lee County Justice Center.

Next, the two special agents covered the walls with maps, photographs, timelines, charts, whiteboards and anything else related to the case to help them connect the dots.

“It was a room where we had photographs of the scene where the car was burnt, the trailer,” Barnes said. “We had photographs of her, we had photographs of the suspect, Ennis, we had photographs of the witnesses, we had an aerial photograph in the area where the car was burned and maybe where she lived at the trailer.”

Whitaker acknowledged that their need for a war room was old school.

“We don’t use computers. I’m not good with computers, and we put maps up and we do timelines,” he said of the war room. “I’m gonna fill it up. Everything we do in the case is gonna be in there.”

The room also became a meeting place where the retired Auburn police officers who’d worked the original case in 2006 could look at all the information on the walls and help piece the case together.

These officers included Register, who was a lieutenant in 2006; Murray, who was a detective sergeant; Jason Jenkins, an investigator; and detectives Lee Hodge and Randy Armstrong.

“I knew all these guys from back in the day,” Whitaker said. “We all worked together back in the ’80s and ’90s. I read every piece of paperwork I could have ever read, but putting everybody in the same room, you get more out of it because there’s some things that can be missed.”

Ventiere said building a strong team is essential to solving a cold case.

“You have to get a group of people together that understand it’s not going to be perfect,” she said, “but there are going to be flaws in the case just because of the nature of what it is.”

Once, Whitaker said, they pulled every piece of evidence from the evidence room and went over it with the detectives and investigators who’d worked on the original case.

“And that’s when we discovered some things that had never been sent off to the lab,” he said.

These included a scrub brush found in Ennis’ vehicle and rugs from Slesinski’s trailer.

Whitaker said the detectives who’d started the investigation a decade earlier “did a really good job at the time” and that they were thrilled to go back over the evidence and help add new pieces to the puzzle.

“They were really excited about that,” Whitaker said, “especially some of the DNA evidence that we discovered that because of modern technology we were able to resubmit, and we got evidence from it and they didn’t have that back then so they were really excited about that.”

The big break

They kept adding to the puzzle in the case against Ennis. Then Barnes found an important piece.

In assessing their partnership, Whitaker describes himself as “more of the street person” and Barnes as “very analytical” and “really good at digging and finding stuff that I’ll miss.”

While examining the case file, Barnes found an unopened envelope from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

“So I opened it up and I started reading, and it was the analysis they had done on several pieces of evidence.”

Barnes called Whitaker around midnight. “Hey, I’m looking at a DFS report,” Whitaker recalls Barnes saying. “Did you realize that we have Ennis’ blood and semen inside of Lori’s trailer?”

Whitaker’s reply: “I have no idea what you’re talking about.”

Barnes sent Whitaker the report. It confirmed Ennis’ blood was found on the door handle of Slesinski’s trailer and his semen was found on her bed sheets.

The week of Slesinski’s disappearance, forensic scientists had collected the samples from the trailer and submitted them to the lab for testing, Whitaker said, but DFS was so backlogged with DNA evidence that the report didn’t come back until nine months to a year later.

By that time, the original case agent had retired, so when the report came back, somebody put it into the case file without checking it.

It sat there for nearly 10 years until Barnes found it.

“Someone would probably get it out of a central mailbox at the Detective Division and just shove it in the file,” Barnes said, “and so that’s not unusual. But I’m glad I opened it and read it because it was in my opinion a key piece of evidence.”

“That was our first big break that showed us that Ennis was there and something happened,” Whitaker said.

They called Brandon Hughes and Paul Register to tell them the news.

The boat

While they tracked the case on maps, charts and timelines in the war room, Whitaker and Barnes would go somewhere else for a fresh perspective: Whitaker’s boat on Lake Martin.

They would go out on the boat with papers from the case file and some beer to talk through the evidence.

“We would always discuss what we’re discovering, we’d discuss motive and, in our opinion, what was the motive for this,” Barnes said. “We would discuss if we had the evidence that would support our theory, and if so, what were the pieces of evidence that we could show to the district attorney and to prove our theory.”

When they had a question, they would just call witnesses from the boat.

“We worked weekends, holidays, we were never off,” Whitaker said, “but that’s just the way you have to do with these things, especially the closer we got to the trial.”

“You kind of live these cases,” Barnes added. “You run them through your mind constantly trying to play it out in your mind what happened.”

As time went on and witnesses got older, they became more willing to talk to police, Whitaker said, and more doors opened for them to reinvestigate.

Whitaker and Barnes went back and re-interviewed every person who gave a statement in 2006 and every officer who was involved, they said.

By 2018, they believed they had enough evidence to make the arrest.

“Auburn police were so close back in ’06,” Whitaker said. “It was obvious that Rick Ennis was a prime suspect in this case. Anybody else that we even tried to look at went nowhere, and it always led back to Ennis.”

‘Just gets started good’

On Aug. 6, 2018, Ennis was arrested in Pilot, Virginia.

It wasn’t easy to find him.

“We couldn’t really do a whole lot of research on him because he was so savvy with a computer,” Whitaker said. “We were told that by a witness that if you start digging around on him, he’ll back-track it. He’ll know you’re looking for him.”

Whitaker and Barnes went with a team to South Carolina where Ennis had lived with his wife, but they discovered that he’d gotten a divorce and was living in Virginia.

Ennis’ arrest brought another key piece of evidence against him, which Whitaker says is not unusual.

“A lot of people don’t realize that once I put the handcuffs on somebody it just gets started good,” Whitaker said.

After the arrest, police got a call from Terry Booth, who worked with Ennis in South Carolina. Whitaker said Booth told police that Ennis had “basically confessed to him” in 2009 that he strangled a girl from Auburn.

Whitaker got on a plane the next day to interview Booth.

“It was a good interview,” Whitaker said. “It was obvious this guy was telling the truth, and he ended up being a key witness for us.”

Building the case

Several months after Ennis’ arrest, Whitaker and Hughes went with a team back to Ennis’ property in Virginia to dig for remains, but they weren’t able to find anything.

“You have a capital murder case and you don’t have a body,” Ventiere said. “That’s the rarest of the rare of cases.”

Without a body, building the Ennis case involved a lot of pieces and tiny threads of information. The most difficult part, Ventiere said, was putting it together in the right order so the jury could see the entire picture.

“This is the most complicated case I’ve had in my entire career,” Ventiere said.

In 2018, the case went before a Grand Jury who found probable cause, and investigators discovered another vital piece of evidence.

It was a cigarette butt.

“The biggest piece of evidence was the cigarette butt,” Whitaker said. “We had that tested—that was collected at the scene of where Lori’s car was burned—and that came back to Ennis. That changed everything.”

Now they had Ennis’ DNA at the trailer and at the burned car.

In 2019, prosecutors declared they would seek the death penalty. Then the trial was postponed from 2020 to 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It just took forever,” Whitaker said, “but it gave us a lot of time to do a lot more stuff.”

While Ventiere built the case for trial, she researched other no-body cases and the prosecutors who tried them.

Ventiere and Murray, who had come back to work part-time at the APD in the cold case unit, met with the retired APD officers to build a timeline of events and gather more information.

“What added to the greatness of that team is that we were dealing with officers who had retired,” Ventiere said, “but they still felt so strongly about the case that I never had any issue with contacting them. …”

She said there were many late-night phone calls between team members, asking questions, talking strategy, calming nerves.

“It’s a team effort,” Barnes said. “Everybody has to be on the same page. It can’t be each agency doing their own thing. Everybody has to be on the same playbook.”

“Everyone was onboard from the get-go,” Murray said. “I don’t think that’s always the case.”

Murray said Ventiere and Assistant District Attorney Clay Thomas studied the case until they knew it “backwards and forwards.”

They had no body, but they had a case they believed in.

“Ennis was certainly a risk to take, but it was worth it,” Ventiere said. “We knew it was him. It wasn’t going to get any better even if we found Lori.”

“I had been on my knees a bunch about this case because it meant so much to me and JW and Jessica,” Whitaker said. “We’d all put so much into it, and this guy, we had to get him off the street. My God, he’s evil!”

Case closed

On April 14, in a courtroom at the Lee County Justice Center in Opelika, Rick Ennis was found guilty of capital murder burglary and capital murder kidnapping in connection to the disappearance of Lori Ann Slesinski.

During the trial, witnesses identified the rugs as the ones that were missing from Slesinski’s trailer and found years later in Ennis’ possession.

They had much more evidence.

According to tests, one of the rugs had Ennis’ blood on it, the hand-rolled cigarette found at the car burn scene had his DNA on it, the door knob of Slesinski’s trailer had his blood on it, her bed sheets had his semen on them, and the cleaning scrub brush found in his car had traces of human blood on it that couldn’t be identified.

Police told the jury that while Ennis was first being interviewed in 2006 he had scratches on his arms that he tried to hide, and he changed his story several times.

During the two-week trial, Ventiere and Thomas weaved the story of Ennis’ guilt using the scientific evidence as well as testimony from Slesinski’s mother, friends and co-workers; Ennis’ former roommates, co-workers and friends; dozens of law enforcement officers and forensic specialists; and Ennis himself.

Ennis’ former coworker Terry Booth told the jury that Ennis’ told him “he strangled a bitch” who was a “white piece of trailer park trash.”

After Ennis was found guilty, three of his stepsisters released a statement to media revealing that in 1993 when Ennis was 12 years old he murdered his mother and stepfather and was released from the juvenile system at age 21.

“I’ve seen a lot of bad people in my career that have done a lot of bad things, but he is one of the most evil people I’ve ever seen in my life,” Whitaker said.

After the verdict, Arlene Slesinski told the judge she did not want to pursue the death penalty for Ennis, and he received life in prison without parole.

Ventiere said that pursuing the death penalty would have meant “years and years” of coming back to court for appeals, and that Arlene Slesinski chose life in prison without parole because it is a shorter legal process and provided closure for the family.

“Lori is in Heaven and I know that, and that’s all that matters to me,” she said.

Both Whitaker and Barnes were elated. They’d worked countless hours on the case and done their jobs, and then the prosecution had gone into the courtroom and done theirs.

“Jessica did a fantastic job prosecuting this case,” Barnes said. “I was in the courtroom, I watched it, I listened to her presentation, and that’s the way you do it.”

Arlene Slesinski also praised the work of Ventiere, as well as Thomas and all the law enforcement personnel involved.

Then she gave Whitaker a hug. “My hero,” she called him.

“This is probably the best day of our career,” Whitaker said.