‘The world’s gonna miss him’: Coach shares memories of Dylan Pegues, who died Sunday

Those who knew Dylan Pegues remember him for his big smile, creativity and compassionate heart.

Dylan, 17, was a rising senior at Auburn High School who was reportedly electrocuted and revived after a car crash on Thursday and life-flighted to the Trauma and Burn ICU Center at UAB, where he died on Sunday.

“Been knowing the kid for a long time," said LaDextric Oliver, the varsity boys track coach at AHS. "He’s a great kid and the world’s gonna miss him."

Oliver, a 1997 AHS graduate, said he was coached by Dylan's uncle, Clay McCall, and his grandfather, Bill McCall, and that as a coach he worked with Dylan's father, Gary.

Oliver said he coached Dylan, his sister Lexie and their cousins.

“Dylan was always a very infectious kid, always had the best smile in the world and just a hard-working kid,” Oliver said. “He was a big family guy, loved his family and was always great to his teammates.”

Dylan ran on the varsity track team for one year and decided to focus more on soccer, Oliver said. He also started his own photography business, Pegues Photography.

Oliver said Pegues was a "God-fearing kid" who grew up in a family of hard workers.

“He was one of those kids that would always push himself to the limit,” Oliver said. “That’s something that he’s seen growing up and that’s something that he modeled in the way he carried himself and the way he competed.”

According to a GoFundMe page set up by family friends, Pegues hit a telephone pole during the wreck. His mother said in a Facebook post to friends that medical staff believe that when he stepped out of the car, he was electrocuted by a downed power line, and that he went into cardiac arrest.

"He had no pulse or heartbeat when the paramedics arrived at the scene," wrote his mother, Debbie Pegues. "The amazing medical team didn't give up and God brought him back, but he was without oxygen for some time."

As of Monday afternoon, 485 people had donated to the GoFundMe page, more than tripling the original goal of $15,000.

"Everybody loved Dylan,” Oliver said.