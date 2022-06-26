The Yard just opened a shop in Auburn and features a shake that looks like trees rolled at Toomer's Corner

A new milkshake shop with connections to the television show "Shark Tank" has opened in downtown Auburn. The Yard Milkshake Bar, which specializes in outrageously elaborate milk shakes, is the first franchise location for Jamie Jones, Blake Rowell and Cole Bass.

“They wanted something that would be fun to open, fun to run, to bring their families to and in a city that means something,” said Jean Bradley, the shop manager, of the owners. “They’re huge Auburn fans, they’re here all the time during football season. It was just the best fit for their very first store.”

The Auburn store, at 147 N. College St., is just the latest for the chain. There are now over 20 shops across the country and it is continuing to grow.

Chain founders Logan and Chelsea Green opened the first shop in their hometown of Gulf Shores, Ala., in 2017. As The Yard’s popularity took off with locals and tourists, they began to look for ways to grow. They appeared on "Shark Tank" in 2019.

“They wanted it to become what they envisioned,” Bradley said. “And that’s exactly what happened. They got the exposure, Mark Cuban bought into it, and it just helped them build on what they had already done.”

While on "Shark Tank," the Greens struck a deal with Cuban: he gave them $400,000 for a 22% percent stake in the franchise side of the business. The Greens would eventually buy out Cuban’s share.

“They bought him out, and so now it’s just the Yard owners, Logan and Chelsea,” Bradley said.

Jones, Rowell and Bass stepped in to franchise with the company, beginning with Auburn. They plan to open more stores in the future. The Yard had its soft opening in downtown Auburn over Fathers’ Day weekend and were open last week before holding its official grand opening on Saturday.

“We’re looking forward to the rest of the summer,” Bradley said.

The store offers shakes, floats, cookie dough and ice cream scoops, cups and cones, as well as cookie dough pops and specialty bowls of ice cream.

The Yard is best known for its over-the-top specialty milkshakes such as the Cereal Killer, with Marshmellow Overload ice cream and Fruity Pebbles.

These come in 21 designs, range in price from $17 to $19, and come in a souvenir jar.

“They do get elaborate,” Bradley said. “I think the Cookie Monster is probably one of our more fun ones with all the Cookie Crisp on it and the chocolate and the blue.”

Each city that has its own The Yard Milkshake Bar also has its own specialty shake. Auburn's store has “Get Your Roll On,” inspired by Toomer’s Corner.

“While the guys were doing their training, they came up with the ‘Get Your Roll On,’” Bradley said. “Cookie dough ice cream and cookies and cream, I can’t really think of a better combination. Inside, we of course have the orange and blue. We wanted to incorporate Toomer’s in some way, shape or fashion, so that’s how we came up with the tree. We did some pretzels in chocolate. And then we do the white drizzled chocolate to make it look like the toilet paper.”

Bradley says the flavor has proven to be one of their favorites. “So far, we’ve gotten great reviews out of it,” she said.

Bradley says the city has been very welcoming to the new business. “Everybody was super-excited,” she said. “The great thing about Auburn is they pretty much welcome everyone. Its definitely a nice hometown welcome. Every morning that we’ve opened, we’ve had people right out of the gate.”

“We want you to come in, get your dessert, hang out,” Bradley said. “We’d just love for everyone to come out and see us and become our family with us."

The Yard's hours opens at noon daily and closes at 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.