'Their next home base': Opelika becomes the first city to partner with soldiers in the military's Career Skills Program

The City of Opelika and Golden State Foods welcomed the first intern this week for the new Career Skills Program, which provides soldiers from Fort Benning with internship opportunities at various companies in Opelika.

Each of these internships take place during the last six months of active duty, during which the soldier will complete two months of classes on the Army post and four months of employment with the industry or business they chose. The goal of the program is for the soldier to be offered a position at the company at the end of the internship.

Andrew Vacarro, 26, a first lieutenant at Fort Benning, is the Career Skills Program's first intern. He joined the military in 2018 and is in the process of transitioning out. He started his internship on Monday.

John Sweatman, economic development project manager for Opelika, said this program was created for transitioning service members and allows them to intern with a private company in a career field they are interested in pursuing when they retire from service.

Vacarro said he knew he wanted to get into the field of logistics but was having trouble finding an internship. He learned about the Career Skills Program and called John Sweatman, who researched businesses for him and sent out his resume.

Vacarro said he picked Golden State Foods because the company is “a proven industry leader” in its field and because it’s “run like a military operation.”

“I was very impressed by just the culture of how the systems and process works,” Vacarro said. “It’s very smooth.”

Golden State Foods processes thousands of pounds of meat a day, and Vacarro said it's “very logistics-heavy.”

Vacarro and his wife have two daughters and a third child on the way, and he said they hope to eventually move to Opelika.

“I just want to thank everyone,” he said. “I feel extremely blessed. First day on the job, it was exactly what I wanted, and I feel very welcome here in the City of Opelika and Golden State Foods.”

Establishing the program

About two years ago, Sweatman began working on developing Opelika's version of the Career Skills Program with Eddie Perez, the transition services manager at Fort Benning.

The program already existed, but it involved an agreement between a soldier and a single employer.

Perez’s vision was for an entire city to partner with a soldier, allowing him or her to try multiple employers within the 120-day program.

“When we first started, we learned that it was the individual companies that had CSP agreements with the Department of Defense, and what we tried to do and were able to do is get the whole city to be approved,” Sweatman said. “So we’re the first city in the nation to be approved as a CSP.”

This city-wide program will give soldiers the option to choose from any potential career in Opelika. Sweatman said the city can help soldiers find the perfect fit for them and move them around if needed.

Fort Benning has about 900 soldiers transitioning out of the military each year, and they have skill sets that employers are looking for.

Perez said even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when most places were closed down, he helped place about 700 to 800 soldiers after they retired from service.

“We want to go after them and let them know that we have great jobs here if Opelika is a place they would want to call home - or we actually say, their next home base,” Sweatman said.

When asked what it’s been like working with Opelika and Sweatman on establishing this program, Perez replied, “It’s great because they saw the vision that I had and he embraced it and then he built it to what we have now.”

Perez said the program considers the needs of soldiers and their families and puts them first, while at the same time matching employers with qualified potential employees.

He expects the program to continue to grow in the future, and he has several other cities nearby reaching out to him about starting a Career Skills Program.

“This program, down the road, I think is just going to get stronger,” Sweatman said. “We actually hope once we get everything working well with the Army’s program then we’re going to reach out to the other branches of military service.”

He thinks Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery could be the city's next partner.

Mayor Gary Fuller said he’s been hearing from Opelika’s industry partners and local businesses that there is a need for more workers and good employees. He believes this internship program will help fill this need.

“We’ve convinced that our veterans, in particular veterans from the U.S. Army that are retiring at Fort Benning, are a tremendous resource for the workforce,” Fuller said. “They understand teamwork, they understand accepting responsibility, and those are really key ingredients for having a great employee.”

Fuller said he’s excited to see what this program will do for Opelika businesses and industries as well as soldiers and their families.

“Of course we hope that those soldiers and their families will want to live in our communities, have their children attend Opelika City Schools, and for them to be a part of our community,” Fuller said.