These 17 breweries from around the state and nation are bringing beers to Opelika's On Tap festival.

Over 20 different craft breweries will bring their beer to downtown Opelika Saturday for Opelika Main Street’s On Tap craft beer festival.
The event, which will last from 1-6 p.m. Saturday on First Avenue, will allow attendees to taste up to 50 different craft beers from different breweries, including local businesses like Red Clay in Opelika.
At least 10 breweries from Alabama are on tap: Ghost Train, Good People and TrimTab from Birmingham; Goat Island from Cullman; Folklore from Dothan; Back Forty from Gadsden; Fractal, Yellowhammer and Straight to Ale from Huntsville; and Common Bond from Montgomery.
Others states represented include Georgia with Wild Leap (LaGrange), Florida with Oyster City (Apalachicola), North Carolina with Wicked Weed (Asheville), Tennessee with Fat Bottom (Nashville), New York with Southern Tier (Lakewood), and California with Chihuahua (Newport Beach).
The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, making it the second year On Tap has come to Opelika.
Executive Director Ken Ward said all of the ticket proceeds would go towards supporting Opelika Main Street and their efforts at promoting downtown businesses, and he encouraged attendees at the event to check out other stores while they enjoyed their beers.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to enjoy a lot of different types of beer while also supporting Opelika Main Street,” Ward said. “There will be a DJ playing [at the event] and you can talk to breweries about the different types of beer, and we’re encouraging everyone to go shop local and go to the different downtown merchants as well.”
Tickets are $35 to attend the event, which includes a souvenir Opelika Main Street On Tap beer glass, and can be purchased on Opelika Main Street’s website or at the event for a higher price.
“We’re dependent on fundraisers like this to continue our different projects and make downtown a better place,” Ward said. “It’s a great way not only to have a good time, but to give back to the downtown we all know and love.”
Face masks are encouraged to those who attend the event, and brewers will be spaced out to accommodate social distancing. Additionally, disposable cups will be provided for each beer tasting in order to combat the spread of germs and hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout the event space.