These 4 churches and a school from Opelika-Auburn added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage

Four historical properties in Opelika and one in Auburn have been added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage this year through the Alabama Historical Commission.

The include Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ferguson Chapel CME Church, G.W. Carver Hall and St. Luke AME Church, all in Opelika, plus Auburn AME Zion Church.

The African American Heritage Coordinator for the commission, Theo M. Moore II, of Opelika, said adding properties to the registry is an important way of preserving history.

“A lot of these properties help tell the story of our local history, especially for African Americans,” said Moore, 33. “Many of these buildings have been vacant for a while, but it helps tell the story of the community that once was there.”

Four of the five buildings added to the registry are churches, which Moore said played a major role in fighting for human and civil rights.

The registry keeps a list of buildings, structures, sites, objects and districts of historical, architectural and archaeological significance in the state.

The Alabama Historical Commission looks at applications four times a year. To be selected, properties must be at least 40 years old, maintain the authenticity of its location and construction, and show what time period it was built.

“Just like preserving documents and books and those types of things, it helps us tell how things once were,” Moore said. “A lot of properties serve that same purpose.”

Moore said that architectural style also tells a story. For example, many older buildings in Alabama had tall ceilings so heat would rise to the top and keep people cool during hot weather.

Here's a look at each historic building:

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church

This church, at 605 W.E. Morton Ave. in Opelika, was added to the Alabama Register in August. The congregation still meets at this location for church services.

It was constructed in 1967, and in 1988 the steeple was replaced after the original steeple was destroyed by a lightning strike.

Moore said this church supported surrounding neighborhoods with various events such as food drives, clothes drives and community meetings.

Antioch Baptist Church was first known as the West End Baptist Church in 1888. By 1920, the name changed, and by 1967 the building that still stands today was built.

Auburn AME Zion Church

This church, at 576 Martin Luther King Drive in Auburn, was added to the Alabama Register in August. The congregation still meets at this location for church services.

It was built in 1946 and had some alterations made in 1980.

Auburn AME Zion is the second-oldest African-American congregation in Auburn. The original congregation was organized in 1903 and met at a small building on Cox Street where apartments for college students are now located.

Ferguson Chapel CME Church

This church, at 317 South Fourth Street in Opelika, was added to the Alabama Register in the spring of 2022.

It was constructed in 1899, with a few updates in 1917 and 1957. It’s currently vacant.

Ferguson Chapel CME was established under Square Pruitt and his wife, Martha Pruitt. They started with weekly prayer meetings, which transformed into a school for African-American ministers.

Moore said the city had talked about demolishing the building for safety reasons, so the community really wanted this building to be documented. Many locals have fond memories of gospel concerts and meals at the church.

G.W. Carver Hall

This building, at 505 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Opelika, and was added to the Alabama Register in the spring of 2022.

Construction was completed in 1939.

It was known as the East Street School, the annex to the first school in Opelika that served African Americans from 1902 to 1956.

The school consisted of a two-story building with four classrooms on each level. By 1939, the enrollment had grown to 1,000 students, and the school received a grant to add facilities to accommodate this increase in students.

The annex was built on the west side of the existing school building. Inside is an auditorium with 600 seats and three classrooms. This portion of the school is the only building still standing today.

In 1967, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Corporation, a nonprofit veteran’s service organization, purchased the building and used it as a post. Currently, the building is vacant.

St. Luke AME Church

This church, at 1308 Auburn Street in Opelika, was added to the Alabama Register in the spring of 2022. The congregation still meets at this location for church services.

The building was constructed in 1873, with modifications made in 1960 and 2004.

The first congregation consisted of former slaves, and the first building was made of wooden slabs located between Fitzpatrick Avenue and the Central of Georgia Railroad.