'These are very smart criminals': Lee County Circuit Clerk warns about jury scam calls

When it comes to catching these scammers, Roberson said law enforcement has been trying to locate and identify who is behind the scams for a long time.

She said they continue to try to trace the phone numbers, the purchases on the gift cards and the email addresses, but they haven’t been successful in finding a local suspect.

Roberson knows this scamming problem is statewide and she said it is likely also happening nationwide.

“I communicate with clerks across the state,” she said. “It’s not uncommon for me to get emails from clerks in other parts of Alabama that are having the same issue. It just might not be at the same time.”

While she said this has been a constant issue, she believes the scams are becoming more “centralized” around trial terms.

“These are very smart criminals,” Roberson said. “They are really doing their homework about the stores and our locations to know where to tell them to get the cards… They know names of police officers around here, so that they can present themselves as that person, and they know sort of when we have trial terms.”