'These are very smart criminals': Lee County Circuit Clerk warns about jury scam calls

The Lee County Justice Center currently started a trial term this week and received notice that scammers are impersonating local law enforcement officers, calling citizens and trying to get them to pay for failing to appear for jury duty.
Yesterday Lee County Circuit Clerk Mary Roberson announced the scam alert warning.
“What these predators are doing, these criminals, are they’re tweaking this scam so that it appears to be more reliable and believable to their victim,” Roberson said.
While this type of scam isn’t new and seems to come and go in waves throughout the years, Roberson said this time it’s “much more specific and refined.”
Recently, these scammers will call people in the area and will use the name of a law enforcement officer or investigator from one of the local law enforcement agencies.
Roberson said they will impersonate the local police officer and tell the citizen they have failed to appear for jury duty and there’s a warrant for their arrest.
“We don’t have law enforcement officers call about jury duty,” Roberson said. “So that’s another red flag that a citizen needs to know about.”
The scammer will then tell the citizen they can pay their bond over the phone to settle the matter, either by providing a prepaid credit card, debit card numbers or a Visa gift card.
“We would never ask for anyone to pay something over the phone,” Roberson said. “We would never call someone and say there’s a warrant out for your arrest for failing to appear as a juror and you need to pay off the bond.”
Roberson said that the court system would send that type of information by letter through the mail.
Roberson said some victims were even told to go to Kroger at Tigertown to buy a Visa card or other specific instructions that are meant to make people believe the caller is someone from the community.
These scammers also use prepaid phones that have a local phone number.
“They’ve done a very good job of refining the scam to make it appear very believable to the person that they’re targeting,” she said.
Roberson sent out the warning this week after receiving a call from a citizen, but she said she doesn’t know how many people in the area have received these scam calls.
This citizen was trying to validate whether they received a legitimate call from a law enforcement officer from the Auburn Police Department and was given the same instructions the scammers use.
“It’s troublesome for those of us that really do hold this judicial process dear,” Roberson said. “It’s very frustrating to see people made victims when they are terrified that they have a warrant out for their arrest because of jury duty.”
When it comes to catching these scammers, Roberson said law enforcement has been trying to locate and identify who is behind the scams for a long time.
She said they continue to try to trace the phone numbers, the purchases on the gift cards and the email addresses, but they haven’t been successful in finding a local suspect.
Roberson knows this scamming problem is statewide and she said it is likely also happening nationwide.
“I communicate with clerks across the state,” she said. “It’s not uncommon for me to get emails from clerks in other parts of Alabama that are having the same issue. It just might not be at the same time.”
While she said this has been a constant issue, she believes the scams are becoming more “centralized” around trial terms.
“These are very smart criminals,” Roberson said. “They are really doing their homework about the stores and our locations to know where to tell them to get the cards… They know names of police officers around here, so that they can present themselves as that person, and they know sort of when we have trial terms.”
Roberson encourages citizens who feel like they’ve been a target for this type of scam or if they need to confirm whether or not a phone call is legitimate to call their local law enforcement agency.