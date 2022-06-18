These offices, services in Auburn and Opelika will be closed on Monday for Juneteenth

Because Juneteenth falls on a Sunday this year, many businesses and city facilities will be observing the holiday on Monday.

Juneteenth was established to remember the emancipation of slavery in the United States.

Auburn and Opelika city offices will be closed on Monday, but a few parks and recreation facilities will be open.

In Auburn, the Jan Dempsey Community Art Center, Samford Pool and Yarbrough Tennis Center will be open during normal hours and the Opelika Sportsplex will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Auburn and Opelika environmental services will not run routes on Monday. Trash and recycling schedules will be delayed for pickup a day later than usual.

Monday garbage pickup will run on Tuesday, Tuesday runs on Wednesday, Wednesday runs on Thursday and Thursday runs on Friday. Make sure to set out garbage and recycling cans accordingly.

Parking will be free in downtown Auburn on Monday, with the exception of the Wright Street Parking Deck.

The Auburn Public Library will be closed on Sunday and Monday, but book drops will remain open, according to a release from the city. The online collection of e-books, audiobooks and digital magazines are always available.

The Opelika Public Library will also be closed on Monday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Driver License Offices across the state will also be closed Monday in observance of the holiday.

A variety of online services offered by ALEA will still be available including driver license renewals, reinstatement services and the ability to update addresses and emergency contacts and to schedule appointments.

While making plans to go somewhere on Monday, make sure to check if the business will be open.